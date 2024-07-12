Dogs Trust: Robin the Patterdale Terrier and Lhaso Apso Casper both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

By Joanne Knox

Deputy Editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Robin and Casper are being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust’s Ballymena rehoming centre.

Robin is a cute and determined three-year-old Patterdale Terrier. She is energetic, fun and loves playing with a tennis ball.

She is excited to meet new people as she adores attention.

This lively girl will make you smile and she will bring a spark of love and energy to any home. She has an outgoing nature, as well as a sensitive side, loving a snuggle on the sofa when it’s chill time.

Robin is a cute and determined three-year-old Patterdale Terrier. (Pic: Dogs Trust)
Robin is a cute and determined three-year-old Patterdale Terrier. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

As a busy and bubbly girl, Robin would love an adopter willing to take her on plenty of walks and also provide her with mental stimulation and enrichment.

She enjoys trips out in the car and will happily jump in for her next fun adventure.

Robin is looking for a home where she is the only pet. She could live with children secondary school age and older.

If you are looking for a fun and energetic young dog, then Robin could be the pooch for you.

Casper is a 14-year-old Lhaso Apso who is looking for a retirement pad. (Pic: Dogs Trust)
Casper is a 14-year-old Lhaso Apso who is looking for a retirement pad. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about adopting Robin here.

Casper is a 14-year-old Lhaso Apso who is looking for a retirement pad.

He has an endearing personality and is currently showing off all his charms to his foster carer.

Casper likes trips in the car and a potter in the garden. He doesn’t require long walks – short walks and sniffing out treats in the garden are his idea of fun.

This lively girl will make you smile and she will bring a spark of love and energy to any home. (Pic: Dogs Trust)
This lively girl will make you smile and she will bring a spark of love and energy to any home. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Casper enjoys company so if he is the only dog in his new home, he would like company most of the day. He could live with another calm doggy pal which would ensure he wasn’t lonely if left alone for short periods of time.

As an older chap, Casper’s hearing isn’t what it used to be, and he isn’t a fan of his ears being touched due to a previous injury in this area. If charming Casper sounds like the dog for you then please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

You can find out more about offering Casper a new home here.

