Dogs Trust: Rosie the super-friendly crossbreed and sweet Border Collie pup Margot need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Rosie and Margot are just two of the gorgeous dogs currently being cared for by the brilliant team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Rosie is a super friendly, ball loving seven-year-old crossbreed who loves nothing more than being the centre of attention.

Rosie loves daily walks and would be very happy to enjoy regular adventures with her new family.

She has a very calm nature and enjoys social interactions with doggy pals.

She also like chill time, and snuggles on the sofa are bliss with Rosie. Rosie is currently enjoying all the comforts of home in foster care where she has settled in well.

Rosie could share her new home with another dog and potentially cats with the right supervision.

Rosie could live with children aged eight and over.

She would enjoy having someone around while she settles into her new home. Find out more about offering Rosie a new home here.

Margot, meanwhile, is a very sweet and fun loving six-month-old Border Collie who is currently in foster care.

Margot loves playing with toys, particularly tug toys, and never passes up the opportunity for a tasty treat.

Her foster carers have taught Margot some commands such as ‘sit’ and she is doing well with her housetraining.

At night she sleeps in her bed in her foster carer's bedroom. Margot enjoys company so time being left alone will require to be built up gradually.

Margot is happy meeting other dogs when she is out on her walks, however, the team at Dogs Trust believe that she will thrive as the only pet in the home as she prefers not to share her favourite things.

Margot is looking for an adult only home. She loves walks in parks or forests where she is not near passing vehicles.

Margot has some medical needs that do not require medication and will be discussed with potential adopters of this beautiful

girl.

You can find out more about offering Margot a loving new home here.