Dogs Trust: Six-month-old crossbreed Peppa and Murphy the Lhasa Apso/Bichon cross both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Peppa and Murphy are just two of the gorgeous dogs being cared for by the fantastic team at Dogs Trust Ballymena this festive season. Can you give either of them a loving new home?

Sweet Peppa is a super friendly six-month-old crossbreed.

Peppa can be shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she is a great, loving girl who just enjoys a fuss.

As she can be a little nervous in new situations, she would love patient adopters who will help build her confidence and be committed to teaching her new things. Peppa is a sweetheart and will make a loving and loyal companion.

Peppa is looking for her forever home with experienced adopters who have a keen interest in training as she has had very little so far in life. She can live with children aged 14 and over and could potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the centre.

Peppa requires a family who enjoy long walks in quieter areas, like forests.

She would love a garden space for playing and enrichment activities where she can burn of energy.

As Peppa is not used to being left alone, she would appreciate company during the day until leaving time can be built up gradually.

Find out more about adopting Peppa here.

Murphy is a gorgeous three-year-old Lhasa Apso/Bichon cross looking for his new best friends.

Murphy is an incredibly sweet natured boy who loves to play and explore and is always eager to be involved in any adventures.

He is happiest when exploring somewhere new with lots of interesting smells. He also loves showing off how fantastic he is at figuring out enrichment puzzles.

Murphy is super smart, and has worked very hard on his training, which we would like to continue in his new abode.

Murphy is looking for an adult only home where he is the only pet, with experienced and patient owners.

As a fun-loving boy, Murphy would relish living with an active family that will take him for long walks.

He will require regular grooming to maintain his beautiful coat.

Murphy would love someone home with him for most of the day to help him settle in quickly to his new life.

Find out more about offering Murphy a loving new home here.