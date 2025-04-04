Dogs Trust: Sweet Staffie Otter and Harrison the intelligent Collie crossbreed both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweet Staffie Otter and lively and intelligent Collie crossbreed Harrison are just two of the gorgeous dogs hoping to find their forever home.

Otter is a gorgeous, sweet natured, and affectionate six-year-old Staffie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She greets everyone she meets with enthusiasm and her foster carers have described her as a loving family pet. Otter likes to snuggle on the sofa beside you and loves having her human friends close by.

Harrison is a three-year-old Collie Crossbreed who is super clever, has a lovely nature and has lots of energy. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Although Otter isn’t that interested in toys, she is very food motivated and so likes enrichment toys which keep her happy and occupied.

Otter is uncomfortable meeting other dogs and so happily wears a muzzle when she is out walking.

Otter could live with children of secondary school age and older. She is looking to be the only pet in her forever home and, as she loves company so much, she requires a home with adopters who are going to be at home with her as she gets lonely when left alone. Otter is housetrained, travels well in the car, and would benefit from a home with a secure garden which she can enjoy lounging in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are looking for a loving and loyal best friend who wants to be by your side, Otter could be the girl for you.

Otter is a gorgeous, sweet natured, and affectionate six-year-old Staffie. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Harrison is a three-year-old Collie crossbreed who is super clever, has a lovely nature and has lots of energy.

His favourite pastime is playing fetch with a tennis ball and as you would expect with a young collie, he enjoys plenty of exercise. Harrison is great on the lead and loves to get brushed and pampered, he will lap up all the attention and affection you will give him.

Harrison requires active adopters who enjoy plenty of walks and would like to teach this intelligent lad more tricks. He could live with older teenagers and would be best suited as the only pet in his forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoys walking with other dogs at the rehoming centre so he would be happy being walked with doggy friends. Harrison would like company to begin with until leaving time can be built up gradually as he isn’t used to being left alone. Harrison would like help getting used to vet visits as he is unsure about them at present. We hope to find this loving and lively lad his ‘pawfect’ match soon.

If Otter or Harrison sound like they might be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

To find out more, visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena