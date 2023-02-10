News you can trust since 1963
Dogs Trust: The search is on across Northern Ireland for whippet cross Meeko’s Valentine

A very handsome hound being cared for at Dogs Trust in Ballymena is searching for his one true love this Valentine’s.

By Joanne Knox
6 minutes ago - 2 min read

Marvellous Meeko, a two-year-old whippet cross, has both the looks and the charm to melt any heart and yet he is still searching for his perfect match.

Meeko is a Native American name of Algonquian origin meaning “little mischief”, which is very apt for the playful pup who is fun, loving and can be a little shy on first meeting. He would like to meet his special someone on more than one occasion for a bond to develop slowly. Once the bond is made, you will be surrounded by love with a loyal best friend in Meeko.

Conor O’Kane, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “All dogs want to love and be loved, and our fantastic rescue dogs are no different. Every dog owner knows, how much companionship, loyalty and love you receive from a dog when you welcome them into your heart and home.

“Meeko is a lovely, young lad who makes us laugh every day with his antics. His perfect love nest would be in a peaceful home, where he is the ‘one and only pet’ with someone who enjoys romantic walks in the countryside.

“For anyone not able to commit to rehoming a dog right now, we would encourage them to consider fostering. We are always looking for loving foster carers who can care for one of our rescue dogs on a temporary basis in their home until we find them their perfect love match.”

If you think Meeko could be the one you have been waiting for, then click here to apply.

To see all the dogs waiting on their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena click here.

The search is on for Meeko’s Valentine.
