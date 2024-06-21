Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zola and Truffle are being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena, until loving new homes can be found for them.

Truffle is a stunningly beautiful two-year-old Border Collie whose favourite game always involves a tennis ball.

She is highly intelligent and loves to learn new things. Truffle would be a fabulous companion for someone who is keen on dog training/agility/scent work.

Truffle is happy in the car and is crate trained. As such a clever girl, Truffle would benefit from adopters who will continue with her training.

She is a sensitive and independent girl who needs an adult only home with understanding adopters who will give her time and space to settle into her new home.

Adopters must be willing to travel to the rehoming centre multiples times to meet Truffle as she can take time to build a relationship with new people.

Truffle walks well with other dogs, although she doesn't want to play with them, so is looking for a home as an only pet.

Find out more about offering Truffle a home here.

Zola is a one-year-old Dalmatian that loves people and life. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

She has a fun personality and gentle nature. Zola enjoys spending quality time with her favourite people and adores lots of fuss and attention.

She is a smart dog and already knows some commands such as sit, lie down and paw. She is an active girl, however, she also loves her chillout time and will happily snuggle beside you after a day of fun and adventuring.

Zola is looking for active adopters who enjoy walks as much as she does. She is a strong girl on the lead so her new family would need to be comfortable with walking a large, strong dog.

Zola previously shared her home with her sister and another dog so the Dogs Trust team know she enjoys the company of other dogs, therefore, she may be able to live with another dog pending successful meets.

Due to her excitable nature, she couldn’t live with young children.

Zola would enjoy a home with a garden where she can enjoy fun, enrichment activities.

As a Dalmatian, Zola’s coat does shed so she will require regular grooming and pampering sessions.