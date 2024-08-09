Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Truffle and Mo are just two of the gorgeous dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena. Can you offer one of them a loving new home?

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Truffle is a stunningly beautiful two-year-old Border Collie whose favourite game always involves a tennis ball. She is highly intelligent and loves

Advertisement

Advertisement

to learn new things. Truffle would be a fabulous companion for someone who is keen on dog training/agility/scent work.

Truffle is happy in the car and is crate trained.

Truffle is a stunningly beautiful two-year-old Border Collie. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

As such a clever girl, Truffle would benefit from adopters who will continue with her training.

She is a sensitive and independent girl who needs an adult only home with understanding adopters who will give her time and space to settle into her new home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adopters must be willing to travel to the rehoming centre a number of times to meet Truffle as she can take time to build a relationship with new people.

Truffle walks well with other dogs, although she isn’t interested to playing with them, so is looking for a home as an only pet.

Mo is a handsome one-year-old Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about adopting Truffle here.

Mo is a handsome one-year-old Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross. He is a lovely friendly boy with people and dogs when out and about on his walks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is a very intelligent boy who loves learning new things and has made great progress learning with the training team at the rehoming centre. He has mastered ‘sit’, ‘stay’, ‘lie down’, ‘roll over’, ‘touch’ and ‘leave it’. Mo has formed fantastic friendships with his carers due to his adorable, goofy personality. One of Mo's endearing quirks is that he is very expressive with his paws. It is entertaining watching him use his paws when fetching a ball.

Mo is looking for an adult only home with active adopters. He has previously lived with cats successfully so may be able to share his home with dog-savvy cats.

Truffle is happy in the car and is crate trained. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He may also be able to share his home with another dog pending meets at the centre. Adopters should be prepared to travel to the rehoming centre a number of times to meet Magic Mo to build a strong bond. Mo has a lot of love to offer and will be a loyal and fun companion.

Find out more about offering Mo a loving new home here.