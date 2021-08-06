Donaghadee YFC annual road run

Members of Donaghadee YFC

Registration opens at 6.30pm with the run leaving from Donaghadee Rugby Club at 7pm.

All vehicles are welcome to join including lorries.

The run will cost £10 per vehicle.

Unfortunately, the club will not be supplying food after the run but there will be an ice cream van.

The route will leave from the Rugby Club, head along the Newtownards Road and then onto the following roads - New Road, Warren Road, Stockbridge Road, High Bangor Road, Kylestone Road, Hogstown Road, Windmill Road, Ballyhay Road, Ballyvester Road, Millisle Road, High Street, Moat Street and onto the New Road to finish up the run at the Rugby Club.