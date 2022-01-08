Donaghadee YFC enjoy trip out to visit Millview Farm

They were given a tour of the farm by owner, Harry Turtle.

Members were shown where the cattle are kept and then learned how and what they were fed before finding out how the cattle are monitored throughout the year.

Members were then taken to see the milk parlour and how it operates from day to day.

To finish off the visit members then learnt all about the pasteurising process to make milk for Millview vending machine, Harry’s lockdown venture, followed by some milkshake tasting.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to all those at Millview Farm.