Donaghadee YFC to hold annual quiz night
It’s that time of year again, Donaghadee YFC will be holding their annual quiz next Thursday (April 13th).
By Darryl Armitage
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
It will be a night filled with fun for everyone to enjoy.
The quiz is being held in the Meadowbank Social Club, Donaghadee and doors will open at 7.15pm.
Everyone is welcome so get a team of 4-6 people gathered and join them on the evening for their fun-filled friends and family quiz.