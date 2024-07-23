Donaghadee YFC to hold annual road run early next month
Donaghadee YFC will be hosting their annual road run on Sunday 4th August 2024.
Registration will open at 1.30pm for the run leaving at 2pm sharp from Donaghadee Rugby Club.
The route is as follows: Left out of the Rugby Club, Straight at High Trees garage, Left from New Road onto Warren Road, Left onto Lower Balloo Road, Continue onto Kylestone Road, Straight onto Hogstown Road, Right onto Windmill Road, Left onto Ballyhay Road, Straight onto Ballyvester Road, Left onto Millisle Road, Straight onto Moat Street, Left onto Newtownards Road, Right into Donaghadee Rugby Club. All vehicles are welcome.
All proceeds from the event will go to Air Ambulance NI.
