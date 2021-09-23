Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club hold their 2021 road run
Donaghadee Young Farmers held their annual road run on the 20th August at Donaghadee Rugby Club.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:00 am
It was the first year that Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club had created a route allowing all vehicles including lorries to participate in the event.
Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club always give any money raised from the road run to a charity. This year there was an outstanding 118 vehicles which took part in not only the road run but also helping to raise £1,433.
This will be donated to Huntington’s Disease Association Northern Ireland along with any other money raised through charity events that Donaghadee YFC hold this year.