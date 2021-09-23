Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club hold their 2021 road run

Donaghadee Young Farmers held their annual road run on the 20th August at Donaghadee Rugby Club.

It was the first year that Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club had created a route allowing all vehicles including lorries to participate in the event.

Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club always give any money raised from the road run to a charity. This year there was an outstanding 118 vehicles which took part in not only the road run but also helping to raise £1,433.

This will be donated to Huntington’s Disease Association Northern Ireland along with any other money raised through charity events that Donaghadee YFC hold this year.