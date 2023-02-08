Robert Heaney is better known as Donkey 262 thanks to his rise to fame on the video sharing app TikTok.

Now, the Bushmills farmer is swapping feeding cattle for swinging punches in a bid to raise money for the Children's Cancer Unit Charity.

The charity supports the work of the medical team and staff at the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Si Logue pictured with Donkey after training recently. The charity boxing match will be held on 8 April in Portrush.

In recent years, the charity has added two new rooms onto the unit which has increased the number of beds, as well as donating £300,000 towards a MRI Scanner at the Children’s Hospital.

On the night of the charity fight, Donkey will go toe-to-toe with another familiar face on social media – Maurice McDowell, ‘MTM UPVC Doctor’, Crumlin.

The ZERO2BOX charity fight, 'The Showdown', has been organised by Simon and Andre Logue from Innovate Personal Training and Nutrition in Coleraine.

The father and son duo are busy putting the participants, made up of white collar boxers, semi-professional boxers and local celebrities, through their paces ahead of the big night on 8 April in the Magherabuoy House Hotel, Portrush.

Fans of Donkey will recognise another boxer on the fight card, as his pal Gordon Stratton (Stratto) faces off with Brian Ward.

Also hoping to avoid a knockout on 8 April is country musician Dean Moore, who will be aiming to live up to his motto, keep 'er lit, keep 'er cuttin', keep 'er truckin', on the night!

Donkey is no stranger to competitive sports, having taken part in Strongman events over the years.

While he still trains for Strongman, boxing has been a bit of a learning curve for the 34-year-old.

Speaking to Farming Life, Donkey explained how his foray into the sport of kings came about: “Simon Logue, who is organising it, contacted me on Facebook,” he said.

“I thought it would be a good way to raise money for the Children's Cancer Unit Charity.

“We are into our third week of training now and we will be training three times this week, with a sparring session included.

“I didn't realise how technical boxing is,” he admitted.

“We are being taught how to punch properly and get our bodies into it; there are a lot of different techniques.

“It's definitely different to what I'm used to!” Donkey said.

Tickets for 'The Showdown' are on sale now priced at £30 for standard seated. For businesses wishing to be involved in the event, there are sponsorship opportunities still available. Further details can be found on the Innovate Personal Training Facebook page.

You can also donate to Donkey's fundraising page in aid of the Children's Cancer Unit via Just Giving here.