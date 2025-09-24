Don't get caught napping over nutrients programme, UUP urges community

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called on every household in the constituency to rally behind the farming community to ensure the agricultural sector gets a fair deal on proposals contained in the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP).

The Northern Ireland NAP stakeholder group is a task and finish group, established by the Stormont Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, to review responses to the NAP consultation and propose evidence-based, practical measures for a revised programme.

The group includes representatives from farming, agri-food, and environmental sectors, with an external facilitator, and aims to ensure policies are workable at the farm level, incorporate consultation feedback, and consider economic impacts before a second public consultation on the proposals.

Key organisations like the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and sectorial representatives are involved or seeking active roles, though some groups have reported non-inclusion in full-time discussions.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the UUP Association in the constituency, said it was time for the farming community to “play hardball” over any NAP proposals because they could have “significant long-term implications for the viability of farming, not just in the East Londonderry constituency, but right across Northern Ireland”.

Mr Carmichael added: “Agriculture is a major industry in East Londonderry and right throughout the Province and we want to ensure the correct voices are listened to by the Stormont Minister and his department.

“The implementation of any NAP proposals will have serious consequences for the future direction of farming for at least a decade to come. That’s why the community needs to give its backing to the farming sector to ensure that workable and sensible proposals are agreed at Stormont.

“If the wrong or unworkable proposals become the norm, the implications for the future of farming could be very dire. This ultimately could affect the produce which goes onto the shelves of the shops, prices could rise significantly and many farms could go out of business completely.

“The only ‘crime’ that the agricultural community is guilty of is that it has followed Government policy to produce cheap quality food over the years.

“It has recognised that its sector could be responsible for some of the current issues, but over the last 15 years has spent millions of pounds on minimising any potential damage to the environment, an environment in which it works on a daily basis.

“Clearly, the UFU has the long-term interests of the farming community at heart, but it needs that wider community support,” said Mr Carmichael on behalf of the UUP Association.