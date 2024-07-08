Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging anyone choosing to use alcohol during the Twelfth of July celebrations to keep an eye on their drinking by making a sensible plan and sticking to it.

Whether it is drinking at home, at a party, at an eleventh night bonfire, or at a parade, everyone is being reminded that alcohol carries serious risks both to safety and to health.

Kevin Bailey, Regional Lead for Drugs and Alcohol at the PHA, said: “We understand that the long weekend is a time to relax and let off some steam but we’d encourage people to do so safely by keeping an eye on what and how much they’re drinking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is easy to forget that alcohol is a powerful drug. We need to be careful how we use it, and be aware of the effect it can have on our health and the negative impact on those around us. Many people might use alcohol to relax, but instead of helping us to cope, excess amounts can have both an immediate and long-term negative impact on our lives.

stock image

“By setting a plan, you can avoid binge drinking, which has been shown to have adverse effects on our health and safety.

“Binge drinking, which can be as little as just a few drinks, can have a major impact on health such as causing damage to the liver, heart, brain and stomach. Over-indulging in alcohol can also affect relationships and spoil the celebrations for you, your family and friends.

“Drinking too much can also mean more risk-taking behaviour, which may cause accidents, impacting on an already under-pressure health service. So please think before you drink.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is recommended that men and women drink no more than 14 units per week, to keep health risks from alcohol to a low level. If you do drink as much as 14 units per week, it is best to spread this evenly over three or more days and avoid ‘saving up’ your units for a particular day or a party.

Fourteen units are about the same as five pints of five per cent strength beer, so you can see how the units can add up and you can quickly reach your limit.

Kevin added: “Alcohol and drugs can also affect your decision making, which could leave you feeling vulnerable. Too much alcohol or any drug use can mean you might take more risks. This includes having sex when you normally wouldn’t or, when you do, not using a condom. You could become involved in antisocial behaviour, get in fights and act in ways that can have long-term consequences.

“A lot of people will be meeting up with family and friends during the celebrations and it’s worth remembering that seeing adults drinking and drunk can be frightening for children and young people. Make sure there is at least one non-drinking adult in the house at all times, and if you are drinking, try to leave it until later when the kids have gone to bed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is also very important that we remind people about the dangers of co-sleeping, particularly if sleeping on a sofa or armchair. Don’t allow your baby to share a bed with anyone who has been smoking, drinking alcohol or taking drugs, including medication. The risk of sudden infant death occurring increases when bed-sharing if you or your partner have drunk alcohol, smoked, or taken drugs that make you drowsy.

“Remember, you don’t need alcohol to have a good time, but if you do decide to drink, know your limits.

“It can be difficult when you feel under pressure in a group to have ‘just one more’ but keep an eye on what you’re drinking, let others know that you’re sticking to it and that can help.”

There is a handy ‘virtual bar’ app on www.DrugsAndAlcoholNI.info which can help you understand alcohol units and keep track of your intake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you do decide to drink alcohol over the over the Twelfth celebrations, try to follow these simple tips:

- Don’t mix alcohol and any other drugs – the mix can be toxic and cause serious damage to your health and even death;

- Always look after yourself and know what your limits are;

- Have something to eat before you start drinking to slow down the absorption of alcohol;

- Alternate each alcoholic drink with a non-alcoholic drink; for example, water or a soft drink;

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Take frequent breaks from drinking to give your body time to recover;

- Don’t let anyone pressure you in to drinking more than you want to;

- Keep track of your drinks and don’t let anyone top up your drink until it’s finished;

- If a friend does drink too much, don't leave them alone or let them wander off, encourage them to re-hydrate with non-alcoholic drinks and get them home safely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.DrugsAndAlcoholNI.info for information on support services near you.