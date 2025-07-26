Don’t miss out: The sale of the season is almost here!

The anticipation is building, and the countdown is almost over: the biggest sale of the year is just around the corner!

Whether you’re looking a pedigree ram or a ram to run with commercial ewes; the NI Charollais Sheep Dungannon Premier Sale will have you covered.

The upcoming sale is on Monday 28 July 2025.

The pre-sale show will get underway at 9am with the sale to follow at 12 Noon.

Bruce Ingram presenting Graham Foster the Ringclare Shield

Whether you’re a seasoned breeder or a newcomer to the world of Charollais sheep, this is your chance to find top-quality stock. With a diverse selection of rams and expert advice on hand, you’re sure to find the perfect addition to your flock. Don’t forget to register for online bidding if you can’t attend in person.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all the valued sponsors for their generosity in sponsoring the pre-sale show.

These include: Dungannon Farmers Mart, Danske Bank, Provita, John Thompson & Sons.

Members look forward to seeing you there! Set your reminders, clear your schedule, and get ready!

Ian Craig presenting Graham Foster the Ballynoe House Cup

The show season has been a busy one for the club. The new Ballynoe House Cup was presented by Ian Craig for the champion Charollais sheep at Balmoral Show.

The club then held its first National Show at Armagh Show in June where the club was donated three awards by members for the champion Charollais and both male and female champions.

The champion cup was presented by the Springhill flock, of Graham Foster. The champion female shield was presented by the Ringclare flock of the Malcomson Family. The champion male shield was presented by the Artnagullion flock of William McAllister.