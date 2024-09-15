Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate the return of Harry Ferguson’s famous black tractor, now proudly on show at the superb Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, Cultra, Belfast, a unique display is being organised devoted to all things Massery Ferguson.

Any machine made by the company is eligible to take part whether it is vintage, classic, modern or even brand new just arrived from a dealer on the day!

Neither is the display restricted to just tractors – diggers, implements, whatever – if it bears the name Massey Ferguson it may enter.

In the years prior to Massey Ferguson, Harry had formed associations with other prominent figures in the world of agricultural engineering. In 1936, David Brown of gear fame began building his tractors.

After the Black. The first production Ferguson-Brown in 1991. Aaron Jones MD of MF kindly agreed to send number one to a special event in Northern Ireland. Prior to this he had the tractor given a complete makeover. In addition all those involved with the project received a copy of this picture. Sadly Aaron is no longer with us , he is shown standing with John Burge, also of MF, seated. (Pic: Freelance)

The first in the world to incorporate hydraulic lift and converging three-point linkage, the number one tractor to be built would eventually be sold to Thomas McGregor-Greer of Tullylagan Manor, near Cookstown, who would become a director of Ferguson-Brown Ltd.

By 1939, Henry Ford of Model ‘T’ car fame would build the ‘Ford tractor with Ferguson system’ as the officially designated 9N would be known. This would eventually lead to a spectacular ‘anti-trust‘ law case.

Harry, who was portrayed in the Press as David against the mighty Goliath, would emerge victorious and become world famous as a result. The year 1946 would see Ferguson TE-20 (Tractor England), models coming off the production line at Banner Lane. This was the result of an agreement between Harry and Sir John Black of Standard Motor fame.

All these machines played an important part in the Harry Ferguson story and, as to be expected, they are also welcome to take part in the display.

The venue for this event is Chestnut Cottage, two miles south of Ballyronan, six miles from Magherafelt, Co Derry, and 10 miles from Cookstown, Co Tyrone. The postcode is BT80 ODF.

Proceeds from the event will be going to Northern Ireland charities. For further details, please contact Danny Robinson on 07512 374811

For those interested in the prices of machines of the past, the MF Price List, December 1, 1980, reveals:

Tractors (excludes VAT): MF 590 (standard spec) £19,255; MF 1250 (112 Din hp) (standard spec) £20,474.

Combines: MF 765 (160hp V8) High Inerlia Cylinder with 16ft table, £50,915.

Balers: MF 128 Pick-up 68ins £4,460; MF1560 Big Round Baler £7,500.