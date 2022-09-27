‘Don’t underestimate us’ says new rural women’s champion

Charmain Jones, who lives near Richhill, Co Armagh, believes women have a “huge role to play” in Northern Ireland’s future, and plans to bring the views of local women to an international level by addressing Westminster, the EU and UN.

She commented: “Rural women have a strong community spirit. They have a massive sense of place and pride in where they come and have a lot of compassion for others.

“Despite being largely forgotten about and starved of resources, they have a lot to teach the rest of society. That’s why it’s so important that their voices are heard.”

Charmain Jones will promote the interests of rural women in NI.

Charmain is the rural co-ordinator of Women’s Spaces, which aims to strengthen women’s capacity to take their rightful place as leaders in society.

The project will help build women’s skills and share the tools needed for them to effectively engage in peacebuilding, community development, public, civic and political life.

She has already started to meet with rural women’s groups to find out about their needs and how their lives could be improved.

The three-year regional programme, funded through the Department of Foreign Affairs, is made up of a consortium of four organisations, Northern Ireland Rural Women’s Network, Women Support Network, Women’s Platform and Women’s Resource and Development Agency.

Charmain has also been selected as one of 25 leaders to take part in the prestigious Centre for Democracy and Peacebuilding Fellowship Programme, which will provide invaluable contacts that will help her in her new role as an advocate for rural women.

As a member of the fellowship, she is engaging with policymakers, academics, business representatives and other public figures on the social, political and economic challenges facing Northern Ireland.

The first session of the fellowship was a four-day residential at Oxford University that brought together representatives of political, business and civic life, including several new MLAs.

Speakers included former Secretary of State, Julian Smith, and Lord Alderdice. The event included workshops on the origins of the peace process and the plight of women who have been written out of history.

Charmain explained: “The fellowship links perfectly with my new role with NIRWN and opens the door to meeting influential people in civic roles, business and politics.

“I was able to speak with so many of the young MLAs and business leaders who were really interested in hearing more about rural women.”

The fellowship is supported by some well-known names from the region’s business sector, including Allstate NI, FinTrU, Devenish, Fujitsu NI and Ulster Carpets.

The programme is also supported by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Irish-American Partnership, as well as local academic institutions.

Charmain continued: “This is a huge step forward for me, not only personally and professionally, but also for NIRWN.

“Peacebuilding and the positive contribution and role that rural women make should never be underestimated and whilst I am part of this programme, I will continue to champion for rural women having their voices heard, the importance of them being included in decisions that affect their lives and pushing for them to have a seat at the table as NIRWN have always and continue to do.

“My hope for the future is that no rural woman is left behind and this programme will support me to do that as best I can.”

Louise Coyle, director of NIRWN, added: “The Centre for Democracy and Peacebuilding Fellows Programme is prestigious and highly competitive.

“It is a clear recognition of the quality and consistency of Charmain’s contribution to peacebuilding and good relations in our region.

“The opportunity to learn and engage with civic and political leaders will support Charmain to continue her vital work.

“It has become increasingly evident that we are still forging our peaceful future and it will require the dedicated energy and expertise of all of us to build it.