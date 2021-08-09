Dorsets perform for real profit

Purebred Dorset ewe with autumn born lamb at foot

Their versatility in the face of volatility makes them an attractive addition increasing sustainability in any sheep enterprise.

Dorsets are renowned for their unique ability to breed at any time of the year giving them a plethora of advantages over alternatives. Breeding at any time of the year makes it possible to achieve three crops of lambs in two years which increases output by removing the non-productive months for the ewe. This means ewes are always rearing lambs or in lamb, in turn making for a more efficient and most importantly profitable enterprise.

Lambing ewes at any time of the year offers the opportunity to spread workload, deciding upon a month of choice for lambing. To many this offers a welcome relief, avoiding traditional lambing times of winter and spring which are already typically busy times of the year when labour may be far stretched.

Pure Dorset ewe with Bleu du Maine x Dorset lamb at foot

With the option of lambing all year round or in selected months, breeders can target typical periods of high demand for fresh lamb and achieve premium prices. Coupled with this, a more even cashflow can be created instead of a typically large surge in spring/early summer which can leave the rest of the year difficult to budget for.

Grassland management is considered a key aspect in the efficiency of any livestock enterprise. Dorsets excel in this area, capable of utilising grass to its full potential at any time of the year. Many breeders opt for autumn lambing, rearing lambs on winter grass finishing them by Christmas/New year. This option provides an alternative to store lambs which are often expensive with no guarantee of return. Conversely the Dorset ewe will provide lambs finished in a shorter period with ewes off fields well in time for early spring slurry application, whilst still improving sward quality but most importantly leaving a ewe that is fit to do it all over again.

Whether lambed in spring, summer, autumn, winter or in fact all, Dorsets have the unique ability to adapt. Excellent grazers they make full use of what they are given. This is only made possible by the excellent characteristics they possess. Ewes are known for their strong maternal ability, prolific in nature they are excellent milkers with a strong instinct to put their lambs first. Lambs themselves are vigorous from birth going on to take full advantage of the ewe’s quality traits with lambs easily finished in 12-13 weeks comfortably achieving U grades.

Commercially, Dorsets make a fantastic cross as they are capable of ‘working’ with any breed either native or continental. Using Dorset breeding adds balance through the mix of both terminal and maternal traits, leaving behind cross bred lambs with excellent growth potential, confirmation, fleshing and eye appeal with ewe lambs that will make ideal replacements. When opting for a cross breeding programme including Dorset, the ability to pass on their out of season breeding characteristic to first cross female progeny allows commercial enterprises to capitalise on the dividends this offers.

40 Dorset x Texel_Mule ewe lambs being kept as replacements

Demand for Dorset genetics both in pedigree and commercial systems continues to spiral due to the myriad of maternal, terminal and unique traits they have to offer over alternatives. Ultimately, this makes them an attractive investment to futureproof any sheep enterprise for generations to come.