Double bale lifter stolen in County Fermanagh
Police in Enniskillen are appealing for information following the theft of a blue double bale lifter.
By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 2:28 pm
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The lifter was stolen from the Kiln Road area in Lack, sometime between 8pm on Thursday 24 March and 9pm on Friday 25 March.
“If you have any information which may assist police with their investigation, or have seen this item for sale, please contact 101 and quote reference 663 25/03/22.”