Double delight as Impy the mare delivers a surprise

The Callion family knew their mare, Impy, was in foal, but had been excitedly awaiting the arrival of one new addition to their stables!

The Omagh family purchased the Irish Sport Horse, Tawnmore Imp, from County Clare last October - the only broodmare they have on the farm currently.

The foals, sired by the Irish Draught stallion, Rockrimmon Robusticus, arrived in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 5 March.

The Callion family are delighted with their new arrivals. Image: Eileen Tunney

Alison Callion commented: “They are doing well so far.

“The mare has had foals before and she is really attentive, fussing around them.

“She is a great mother and an excellent mare, just great to work with.

“We knew she was expecting, but didn’t realise it was twins!” Alison revealed.

“She is the first broodmare my husband and I have had.”

Impy delivered both foals without any assistance, indeed, when the Callions discovered the new arrivals, one of the fillies was already on its feet and suckling.

It’s a busy time for the family, with lambing and calving, mum-of-four Alison said it is a bit like a maternity ward at present!

“We farm here full time, on my family farm,” she continued.

“We have pedigree cattle – Charolais and Limousin, as well as a commercial flock of sheep.”

Last autumn, they opened Ash Hollow Equestrian, a grass-based cross country training venue, which includes two water complexes, bank, steps and ditches.

“I got back into riding around a year and a half ago,” Alison said.

“We opened the cross-country training venue as there aren’t may of its kind in the west.”

Alison’s youngest son is also proving to be a keen equestrian and enjoys attending Seskinore Harriers Pony Club.

The family plan to keep Impy as a broodmare and produce some more stock of their own in the future.