Double delight for Lornbrook flock at Armagh Show
Judge on the day was John Duggan who selected an aged ewe from the Lornbrook flock of Diane Christie and Trevor Bell as his overall Champion.
The Lornbrook flock also won reserve champion with their shearling ewe.
Results
Aged Ram:
1st Diane Christie/Trevor Bell.
Shearling Ram:
1st Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 2nd Diane Christie/Trevor Bell.
Ram Lamb:
1st Richard Powell; 2nd David Cromie; 3rd Christopher Kennedy; 4th Richard Powell; 5th John & James Waddell.
Aged Ewe:
1st Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 2nd Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 3rd Jamie Davidson
4th Drew & Stephen Cowan; 5th Harold & Rebecca McBratney.
Shearling Ewe:
1st Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 2nd Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 3rd Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 4th Drew & Stephen Cowan; 5th John & James Waddell.
Ewe Lamb:
1st John & James Waddell; 2nd Drew & Stephen Cowan; 3rd Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 4th David Cromie; 5th Diane Christie/Trevor Bell.
Pairs:
1st Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 2nd John & James Waddell.
Overall Champion: Aged Ewe - Diane Christie/Trevor Bell
Reserve Champion: Shearling Ewe - Diane Christie/Trevor Bell