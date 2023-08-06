The local winner travelled with zest on the downhill run and went clear entering the straight easing up close to the line.

Oliver, based at Caledon, said: “She won her maiden but for some reason lost her way. We refused a valuable offer for her last year as we considered her a very good filly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She’s in a great place at present and can step up in trip – we’ll see what the handicapper does and the Cesarewitch could be a possibility. I’ll not have too many runners at the Galway Festival next week.”

My Mate Alfie ridden by Colin Keane wins the first race. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Draperstown handler, Noel Kelly, supplied the second local winner on the night when Herculaneum with Sorcha Woods in the saddle proved the runaway winner of the Apprentice Handicap.

A multitude of runners held claims running downhill, but nothing travelled better than the winner which registered a facile victory to the delight of his young rider.

Woods said: “That was great, I’m thrilled. He’s a nice horse and has won over hurdles.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin Keane demonstrated why he is a multiple champion jockey in the opener. Having lost his position on the downhill run, Keane found himself stuck in a pocket behind horses at the furlong mark on favourite, My Mate Alfie, but pulling wide the colt answered his calls and quickened impressively to score going away.

Herculaneum ridden by Sorcha Woods wins the 6th race. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Keane stated: “I found myself stuck behind a pair of horses in front. He’s a nice horse but still green and got me out of trouble.”

Shane Lyons, representing his trainer brother Ger, said: “He’s a lovely horse and Colin gave him a Champion’s ride to win. He’s in the Goffs Millions race at the Curragh and that’s a possible target.”

Spirit Of Eagles, trained by Michael Grassick and partnered by Gavin Ryan, challenged four wide to win the sprint handicap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner supported from 16s to 7/1 lost her maiden tag in good style, while the always prominent Art Of Unity had to settle for third.

Gradulations ridden by Gary Carroll wins the 5th race. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Ryan remarked: “Michael told me ‘don’t be in a rush and ride her for luck’ and the gaps opened lovely for me. She’ll get another furlong.”

The Medium Auction race saw a three-way photo finish with the always prominent Golden Spangle with Niall McCullagh aboard the Jim Bolger trained winner replacing Rory Cleary who was stood down early in the evening following a tumble.

Less than a half-length separated the first trio and the fast finishing Nakassama runner with the locally trained favourite Tommy Thug after a poor start staying on resolutely in third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCullagh, now a senior jockey, has lost none of his talent. He said: “I thought I held on. I’m still loving the game and thanks to Mr Bolger for the ride – I’ve won on his horses before. It’s great to have my son Scott in the weight room too and he’ll be a better jockey than I ever was.”

Eastern Legend ridden by Rory Cleary wins the 4th race. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Trainer Jim Bolger and senior rider McCullagh had a memorable night when, again, combining for a double after Eastern Legend proved too good for the locally trained Alma Libre in the mile and quarter handicap.

The winner tracked the leaders until leading at the elbow and quickly asserting for the 53-year-old top jockey, known over the years for riding the light-weighted runners.

The finale produced another photo finish with the Edward O’Grady trained St Faz and Shane Foley steering prevailing after a hard fought battle with Evening’s Empire in the closing stages.

Foley commented: “He's a horse that probably wants to go that trip, but he is a little bit hard on himself. He was a bit keen beforehand. I was further back than ideal, but I wanted to get him to relax. He did that and he ground it out well.