Doubles peak at £385 at Markethill sheep sale

Cull ewes and breeding sheep sold in a very strong demand.

Heavy hoggets sold from £115 to £120 each with good quality pens from 460p to 486p per kilo for 24.4kg at £118.50 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 481p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £116.50 each from a Tandragee farmer.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 500p to 527p per kilo for 22.1kilos at £116.50 each from a Hamiltonsbawn producer.

Stores sold from 480p to 592p per kilo for 14.2kilos at £84 each from a Rathfriland farmer.

The 230 cull ewes sold in a steady demand with good quality pens from £110 to £166 each. Plainer ewes from £60 to £90 each.

A special entry of young ewes and lambs at foot from a Portadown producer sold in a best ever trade.

Doubles peaked at £385 with several more from £300 to £380 each.

Singles sold to £320 with several more from £280 to £310 each.

Heavy hoggets

Tandragee farmer : 24.4k £118.50 486p : Tandragee farmer : 24.2k £116.50 481p : Markethill seller : 24.2k £115 475p : Tandragee farmer : 24.2k £115 475p : Markethill seller : 24.2k £115 475p : Loughgall producer : 25.3k £120 474p : Scarva seller : 25k £118 472p and Keady producer : 25k £118 472p.

Middleweight hoggets

Lisburn producer : 22.1k £116.50 527p : Aughnacloy producer : 20k £105 525p : Belleeks farmer : 20.4k £107 525p : Armagh farmer : 20.3k £105.50 520p : Whitecross farmer : 20.7k £107 517p : Newtownhamilton seller : 21.7k £112 516p and Dungannon producer : 22k £113 514p.

Stores