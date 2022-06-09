Doubles selling to a top of £315 at Markethill

Cull ewe prices remain very firm and ewes and lambs sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light spring lambs sold steadily from 630p to 667p per kilo for 21k at £140 each from a Keady farmer followed by 664p for 22.5k at £149.50 each from a Dromore farmer. The entire entry of 570 light lambs averaged 21.9k at £139.50 per head.

Heavy lambs averaged £146.50 per head and selling to a top of £150.50 for 24.2 at 622p from a Tassagh farmer.

Main demand from 560p to 613p per kilo.

The 470 cull ewes sold in exceptionally strong trade with first quality ewes from £160 to £229 each.

Second quality ewes sold from £110 to £150 per head.

Doubles sold to a top of £315, £295 and £290 with several more pens from £240 to £285. Singles to £255, £245 and £240 each.

Main demand from £190 to £230 each.

Light spring lambs

Keady farmer : 21k £140 667p : Dromore farmer : 22.5k £149.50 664p : Portadown seller : 22k £146 664p : Ballygawley producer : 22.6k £149.50 662p : Jerrettspass farmer : 20.5k £135 659p : Poyntzpass farmer ; 21.6k £141.50 655p : Markethill farmer : 20.5k £134 654p : Richhill seller : 20.5k £134 654p : Tynan producer : 20.5k £134 654p and Tandragee producer : 21k £137 652p.

Heavy lambs