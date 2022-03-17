Doubles selling to £300 at Markethill sheep sale
An entry of 1650 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 16th March sold in a steady trade in all rings.
Heavy hoggets sold from 480p/k to 521p/k for 24k at £125 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 519p/k for 24k at £124.50 for an Armagh farmer.
Several heavy pens sold from £125 to £130 each.
Good quality midweights sold steadily from 520p/k to 578p/k for 23k at £133, followed by 560p/k for 20k at £112.
A small entry of stores sold to 551p/k for 19.6k at £108.
A large entry of 400 cull ewes sold to a top of £230 with others at £226, £191 and £186.
All well fleshed ewes sold from £140 to £185, plainer ewes from £80 to £110 each.
Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a slightly firmer demand with doubles at £300, £285, £270 and £260.
Main demand from £230 to £255.
Singles to £220.
All good quality singles from £160 to £210 each.
Heavy hoggets
Newtownhamilton producer 24k £125 521p/k: Armagh producer 24k £124.50 519/k: Derrynoose producer 24.1k £124.50 517p/k: Kilkeel producer 24k £123 513p/k: Newry producer 24k £123 513p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.3k £124.50 512p/k: Tandragee producer 24.4k £125 512p/k: Keady producer 25k £127.50 510p/k and Tandragee producer 24k £122 508p/k.
Midweight hoggets
Richhill producer 23k £133 578p/k: Keady producer 20k £112 560p/k: Markethill producer 22.8k £124 544p/k: Keady producer 21.2k £115 543p/k: Newry producer 23k £124 539p/k: Markethill producer 20.8k £111.50 536p/k: Belleeks producer 20k £107 535p/k: Newry producer 21k £112 533p/k and Newry producer 20.8k £110 529p/k.