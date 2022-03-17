Doubles selling to £300 at Markethill sheep sale

Heavy hoggets sold from 480p/k to 521p/k for 24k at £125 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 519p/k for 24k at £124.50 for an Armagh farmer.

Several heavy pens sold from £125 to £130 each.

Good quality midweights sold steadily from 520p/k to 578p/k for 23k at £133, followed by 560p/k for 20k at £112.

A small entry of stores sold to 551p/k for 19.6k at £108.

A large entry of 400 cull ewes sold to a top of £230 with others at £226, £191 and £186.

All well fleshed ewes sold from £140 to £185, plainer ewes from £80 to £110 each.

Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a slightly firmer demand with doubles at £300, £285, £270 and £260.

Main demand from £230 to £255.

Singles to £220.

All good quality singles from £160 to £210 each.

Heavy hoggets

Newtownhamilton producer 24k £125 521p/k: Armagh producer 24k £124.50 519/k: Derrynoose producer 24.1k £124.50 517p/k: Kilkeel producer 24k £123 513p/k: Newry producer 24k £123 513p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.3k £124.50 512p/k: Tandragee producer 24.4k £125 512p/k: Keady producer 25k £127.50 510p/k and Tandragee producer 24k £122 508p/k.

Midweight hoggets