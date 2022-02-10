Doubles selling to £365 at Markethill
An entry of 1450 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 9th February returned an easier trade for fat hoggets.
Cull ewes and breeding stock maintained a steady trade.
Heavy hoggets sold to a top of 486p per kilo for 27 hoggets 24.2k at £117.50 each from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 484p per kilo for 24.2k at £117 from a Belleeks farmer.
Main demand sold from 460p to 480p per kilo.
Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 500p to 538p per kilo for 21.2k at £114 each from a Dromara farmer followed by 519p per kilo for 21k at £109 from a Poyntzpass producer.
Stores sold to 551p per kilo for 19.6 kilos at £108 each followed by 544p per kilo for 16k at £87 each.
Cull ewes sold to a top of £192 each.
Main demand from £100 to £150 each.
A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand with doubles selling to £365 paid twice with others from £270 to £330 each.
Singles sold up to £245, £235, £225 each with several more from £180 to £220 each.
Heavy hoggets
Tandragee farmer : 24.2k £117.50 486p : Belleeks farmer : 24.2k £117 484p : Glenanne seller : 25k £120 480p : Newry farmer : 24.8k £118 476p : Keady producer : 25k £118 472p : Armagh farmer : 25k £118 472p : Tandragee seller : 25k £118 472p : Armagh farmer : 24.4k £115 471p and Markethill farmer : 27k £127 470p.
Middleweight hoggets
Dromara farmer : 21.2k £114 538p : Poyntzpass producer : 21k £109 519p : Keady farmer : 21k £109 519p : Armagh seller : 20.7k £107 517p : Glenanne producer : 21.9k £111.50 509p : Keady farmer : 22k £112 509p : Keady seller : 22.7k £115 507p : Markethill producer : 21k £106 505p and Richhill farmer : 21.5k £108 502p.
Stores
Portadown producer : 19.6k £108 551p : Cullyhanna farmer : 16k £87 544p : Warrenpoint seller : 12.5k £67 536p : Markethill farmer : 17k £91 535p : Armagh seller : 19.8k £103.50 523p : Warrenpoint producer : 16.9k £88 521p : Loughgilly farmer : 18.2k £90 495p and Cullyhanna farmer : 16.5k £80 485p.