Good quality light spring lambs sold from 610p to 634p per kilo for 22.7k at £144 each from a Dungannon producer. A Portadown farmer received 628p for 29 lambs 21.5k at £135 each.

Heavy lambs averaged £146 per head and sold to a top of £151 each.

Top rate of 617p for 24k at £148 each from a Kilkeel producer, followed by 607p for 24.4k at £148 each from a Markethill producer.

Livestock Markets

Light hoggets sold steadily from 510p to 572p per kilo for 21.5k at £123 from a Madden farmer.

Heavy hoggets sold to 525p for 28k at £147 each and for 24k at £126 each.

Overweight hoggets sold from £150 to £155 each.

The 400 cull ewes sold to a top of £200 each.

Main demand from £120 to £195 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in an easier trade for lesser quality.

However good quality outfits sold in a steady demand with doubles selling up to £290, with others at £270, £255 and £240.

All good quality doubles sold from £200 to £240. Singles sold to a top of £215 each.

All good quality singles from £170 to £205 each.

Light spring lambs

Dungannon producer : 22.7k £144 634p : Portadown farmer : 21.5k £135 628p : Markethill farmer : 20.4k £128 628p : Markethill producer : 21.3k £133.50 627p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20k £125 625p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22k £136 618p : Portadown producer : 20.8k £128.50 618p : Craigavon producer : 23.5k £145 617p and Portadown farmer : 20.3k £125 616p.

Heavy spring lambs

Kilkeel producer : 24k £148 617p : Markethill seller : 24.4k £148 607p : Cullyhanna farmer : 24k £145 604p : Annaghmore producer : 25.4k £151 595p : Templepatrick producer : 24.6k £145 589p : Donacloney seller : 25k £145 580p : Kilkeel farmer : 24.7k £143 579p : Moy producer : 26k £149 573p and Rathfriland farmer : 25.2k £142 564p.

Middleweight hoggets

Madden farmer : 21.5k £123 572p : Tandragee farmer : 20.7k £112 541ep : Camlough farmer : 23k £121 526p : Tandragee producer : 21k £110 524p : Altnamackin farmer : 23k £120 522p : Tandragee seller : 20k £104 520p : Tandragee seller : 23.1k £117 507p and Tandragee farmer : 22.8k £115 504p.

Heavy hoggets