Having partnered with Bluegrass on a number of occasions, Down Royal is once again delighted to welcome the Bluegrass team back to the racecourse in 2023.

Bluegrass is renowned for manufacturing a premium range of nutritionally sound and innovative horse feeds. With equine nutrition its main priority, Bluegrass is dedicated to the advancement of horse nutrition and has developed a product range consisting of over 25 specialist feeds that meets the needs of today’s equine athletes.Working in tandem with the world's leading research centre in equine nutrition, Kentucky Equine Research (KER), Bluegrass Horse Feed’s broad spectrum of products are underpinned by world-renowned research and expertise.

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal said: “Continuing our relationship with our long-standing sponsors is something we pride ourselves in, so, we’re pleased to be welcoming Bluegrass back to Down Royal this year.

Pictured (left to right) is Stuart Crawford, racehorse trainer sponsored by Bluegrass Horse Feed, Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal and John Rymer, sales and marketing Consultant at Bluegrass Horse Feed

“Bluegrass is synonymous with premium equine horse feeds, and we are proud to be partnering with a brand which continually works towards the advancement of horse nutrition, something we know is essential to ensure optimal racing performance. It really is the perfect partnership for us.”

John Rymer, sales and marketing consultant at Bluegrass Horse Feed said: “The team at Bluegrass takes pride in being associated with local brands, and we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Down Royal into 2023 as we once again sponsor the St Patrick’s Day race meeting.

“Aligning Bluegrass alongside one of Ireland’s most reputable racetracks make Down Royal the perfect outlet to showcase not only the benefits, but the value our products provide. We’re looking forward to engaging with equestrian owners and racing enthusiasts alike while promoting the Bluegrass brand and not forgetting to enjoy some top-class racing.”

Gates open at 12pm. For full details on the St Patrick’s Day race meeting, or for ticket bookings please visit: https://downroyal.com/tickets/