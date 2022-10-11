The prestigious two-day festival, on 4-5 November, is the highlight of the racing calendar at Down Royal and has an exceptional role of honour including great chasers such as Kauto Star, Beef or Salmon, The Listener, Looks Like Trouble, Florida Pearl and Don Cossack.A total prize fund over the two days of €425,500 ensures that the title races on both days entice the cream of Irish racing’s runners and riders.