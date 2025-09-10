Down ‘saucerer’ Dave hits the right note with rock guitar legend

Rock fan Dave Kernaghan of Rock a Doodle Hot Sauces in Helens Bay with his range of spicy sauces.

LEGENDARY American guitarist, songwriter and record producer Peter Buck is now selling hot sauce created by Helen’s Bay’s Dave Kernaghan at his global gigs for charity.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A co-founder and the lead guitarist of the alternative rock band REM, once one of the biggest in global music, Buck has largely been a solo star since the band stopped performing in 2011.

Attracted by the success of Dave Kernaghan, founder and owner of Rock a Doodle Do Hot Sauces, in developing a hugely successful range of fiery sauces for global band Snow Patrol for sale at gigs with the proceeds going to a music charity, he teamed up with the Co Down innovator for his own ‘Blow Your Mind’ hot sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were thrilled to work with such a great musician that Peter Buck is on hot sauce for his shows around the world,” says Dave, a long-time rock music enthusiast and a fan of the former REM outfit.

Proceeds from sales will go to the Music For All charity which helps disadvantaged music makers. He’s also created sauces for heavy rock band Metalica.

Given his extraordinary track record, it’s hardly surprising that Dave describes himself as “a rock saucerer”.

In addition to the collaboration with guitar ace Buck, Dave has just developed spicy sauces with the Yardbird/Dirty Onion bar, a popular night spot for food and drink in Belfast’s buzzing Cathedral Quarter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock a Doodle Do, furthermore, has recently taken on the distribution of products developed by the Northern Ireland Curry Sauce Company in Belfast, a craft enterprise specialising in a portfolio of Indian and Asian sauces.

Both companies have been closely linked for years as stall holders in the popular St George’s Market in Belfast.

“It’s a partnership that makes sound business sense,” continues Dave. “We are now marketing a wider range of quality and innovative sauces from both producers.”

Dave has also developed original BBQ maple sauces using Dunville Irish whiskey, an award-winning brand that’s been revived by the Echlinville Distillery at Kircubbin and is now among the leading Irish whiskeys in global markets.