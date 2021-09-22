Zara Hughes, RUAS encourages visitors to download the Balmoral Show App ahead of the 2021 show

The app is a handy pocket tool to help guide you on your visit around the Show featuring trade stands and key attractions. To stop you missing out on the action, it also features the Show timetable of events across the action packed four days.

Users will also be able to live stream all livestock and equine classes from the Cattle Rings, Sheep Shearing Fold, Horse Rings 1 & 2 as well as the Main Arena.

The app is available for download from Monday 20th September on Apple Store and Google Play. Simply search for “Balmoral Show” and download!

The 152nd Balmoral Show takes place from Wednesday 22nd September to Saturday 25th September at Balmoral Park, Lisburn. Tickets are selling fast and must be purchased online in advance at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.