Despite the wet weather on the day, the numerous riders and horses enjoyed riding around the estate’s trails.

The scenic trails at Shane’s Castle near Lough Neagh offer excellent riding conditions through the forested estate trails and crossing over the River Maine, and having the option to venture into the neighbouring Randalstown Forest Park.

Some riders may have even spotted deer running through the estate.

Gail Hadden on Diesel and Sharon Galway on Lia.

Attending veterinary surgeon Kara Johnston, BVSc, Cert AYP, MRCVS was kept busy vetting several CTR and VPR horses. Congratulations go to all riders taking part in these events.

Thanks go to the numerous helpers, stewards and ride organisers involved with running this event, thanks go to the McFarland Family, Mary Letch, Kirsten Conly, Ros and Ashley Morcombe, and John Anderson.

Thanks also go to the O’Neill family and Shane’s Castle Estate staff for allowing access and to the Forestry Service for allowing access to Randalstown Forest.

ILDRA’s next ride takes place at Scarva Estate near Banbridge, County Down, featuring only PRs on Sunday 13 August. All entries must be made in advance and online via ILDRA’s website.

Riders heading out at Shane's Castle.

For further information, please contact ILDRA’s Facebook page or visit the ILDRA website.

Results

CTR 40 km (25 miles):

Helen McFarland on Chalima de Gueyte.

Views of the Shane's Castle trails through the ears of Yasser Arafat.

CTR 32 km (20 miles):

Sarah Morcombe on In Our Blood;

Roseanna Andrews on Simply Red;

Susan Hunter on Colour Cascade.

VPR 16 km (10 miles):