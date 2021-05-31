Dr Dan Ryan expands with Northern Ireland Team

Zara Morrison, Bushmills and David McMichael, Armoy have joined the team to meet the needs of the ever-growing demand in Northern Ireland.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Zara Morrison, Bushmills and David McMichael, Armoy have joined the team to meet the needs of the ever-growing demand in Northern Ireland.

Zara has been appointed as Agri-Business Development Executive.

Raised on a beef, sheep, and dairy farm in North Antrim, she completed her education at Greenmount Campus, CAFRE before moving to the Scottish Agricultural College, Edinburgh where she graduated with a BSc in Agriculture (Hons) in 2010. Zara worked for the Suffolk Sheep Society before joining DAERA in 2014 where she has been a CAFRE Dairy Development Adviser until joining ReproDoc in March.

Zara Morrison, Bushmills and David McMichael, Armoy have joined the team to meet the needs of the ever-growing demand in Northern Ireland.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

David has undertaken an in-depth training programme in the unique Smart Scan Technology developed by ReproDoc. He has worked in the dairy industry from a young age within Northern Ireland and New Zealand. He completed a Foundation Degree in Countryside Management before moving into the poultry industry as a farm compliance manager with Moy Park for the last seven years. David has gone back to his roots and his love of working with cows!

ReproDoc provides accurate scanning at various intervals; post calving, pre breeding, early non pregnancy, pregnancy, twin pregnancy, and foetal sexing. This can provide accurate calving and dry off dates as well as identifying problems before they impact on profitability. A team of reproductive physiologists review all scans and provide a clinical view and follow up report to the farmer.

This is a bespoke service provided by Reprodoc and is backed up by an in-house Veterinarian. This guarantees the scanning is non-subjective and removes the risk of something being overlooked.

Farmers who use the services of Reprodoc benefit from the returns achieved from not ‘going in blind’ and being able to detect hidden problems. This provides them with the information required to establish animal health, nutritional and fertility management programmes on farm to increase efficiencies and deliver healthier more productive animals.