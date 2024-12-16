Dr Saorla Kavanagh to feature on RTE One’s 10 Things to Know About…

Tonight’s episode of 10 Things to Know About…on RTÉ One at 8.30pm, will feature Teagasc scientist, Dr Saorla Kavanagh, in an episode on conservation.

This episode journeys into the heart of Ireland's conservation efforts as we explore the frontline fight to protect some of the country's most endangered species. From the dwindling population of the Great Yellow Bumblebee in the remote north west to the wildflower habitats that surround our cities, this episode discovers how local communities, farmers and scientists are working together to monitor and preserve Ireland's rich biodiversity. Featuring cutting edge environmental DNA testing and research on bee nesting habits, this episode offers a captivating look at the challenges and breakthroughs in wildlife conservation.

Dr Saorla Kavanagh, a Teagasc research officer in farmland biodiversity, talks about her work with “mining bees” in tonight’s episode: “Some farmers are unaware of how easy it is to help biodiversity. Farmers, and their livestock, are already helping biodiversity without even realising it.

“The creation of solitary bee nests is a great example of where farmers can instantly see the results of their labour, if you build it they will come.”

Creating bare soil areas for mining bees is an easy action that can be taken to help pollinators on the farm.

One-third of our bee species are threatened with extinction and the majority of Ireland’s bees nest underground.

Teagasc Walsh Scholar, Colm O’Leary is investigating the nesting ecology of mining bees on Irish farms.

And in the ‘Curious Chronicles’ segment of this episode, presenter Fergus McAuliffe connects the legacy of invading foreign armies to habitat loss, and considers how our ancient and complex relationship with wolves may return in the future.

For more information on tonight’s episode, please click on this link https://youtu.be/Vdki5mIeUB4