Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Bullocks selling to £2150/830kg and fat cows to £2053.20
Top trade this week an excellent entry of cattle sold to a packed ringside of buyers with great demand.
Bullocks to £2150/830kg, heifers to £1840/680kg, weanlings up to £1210 and fat cows £2053.20/870kg.
Bullocks
David Moore £2150/830kg, £1900/710kg, Francis McKee £1820/670kg, £1660/710kg, Joseph Hughes £1790/720kg, £1590/620kg, £1510/620kg, Bert McLean £1700/640kg, G and K Thom £1500/560kg, James Wasson £1420/520kg, £1330/490kg, £1290/510kg, £1260/540kg, £1250/500kg, £1230/580kg, £1220/460kg, £1120/490kg, £1110/490kg, Joe McEldowney £1240/530kg,James Wasson £1220/580kg Mark Armstrong £1230/550kg, £1130/530kg, £1120/530kg, £1090/520kg, G and K Thom £1210/430kg, £1100/460kg, Alwyn Gillis £1180/500kg, £1140/440kg, Declan McCracken £1100/410kg, George Chambers £1070/450kg, £1060/440kg, £1020/420kg, £1010/440kg, John Conway £1060/470kg, £1060/490kg, £1000/430kg, £990/410kg, £980/430kg, £970/400kg, £970/430kg, £950/380kg, £910/370kg, £900/410kg, Alwyn Gillis £990/400kg, Eastwood Farm £900/360kg, £840/360kg and Mark Armstrong £900/450kg.
Heifers
Allan Speer £1840/680kg, £1740/630kg, £1680/660kg, £1660/640kg, £1610/600kg, £1580/580kg, £1570/610kg, £1550/560kg, £1550/580kg, £1540/570kg, £1490/570kg, £1450/560kg, £1390/530KG, £1360/530kg, Michael McGlade £1830/680kg, £1820/700kg2, Tom McKenna £1750/640kg, £1720/640kg, Bert McLean £1660/630kg, £1600/620kg, £1600/590kg, £1600/610kg, £1580/630kg, Clare and Amy Black £1580/600kg,£1460/570kg,£1450/590kg, £1290/510kg, £1280/500kg, Francis McKee £1560/580kg, £1460/600kg, Bert McLean £1520/580kg, £1520/600kg, £1440/620kg, John Kerlin £1440/540kg, £1360/560kg, £1300/490kg, £1280/470kg, £1130/490kg, Yohn Young £1430/500kg, £1380/490kg, £1260/520kg, Tom McKenna £1400/600kg, Declan McCracken £1290/530kg and Michael McGlade £1030/380kg
Weanling male
A Devine £1160/430kg,£1020/370kg £900/340kg, £900/300kg, £880/350kg, Oliver Bradley £1110/430kg, £1100/430kg, £950/360kg, Victor Cunningham £1090/440kg, £1070/400kg, £1040/410kg, £1040/430kg, £1020/400kg, £930/330kg, Kathleen McCloskey £840/310kg, £810/310kg, £800/340kg, £770/270kg, £740/250kg, £690/290kg, P Cartin £890/390kg, Nevin McEldowney £830/330kg, Oliver Bradley £750/320kg, Mervyn Black £750/260kg, £700/310kg, £680/230kg, Ballylurgan Farms £750/310kg, £730/300kg and Jonathan Wilson £720/250kg.
Weanlings female
Jonathan Wilson £1210/510kg, A Devine £930/400kg, £810/280kg, £780/330kg, £700/280kg, £700/280kg, Jhnathon Wilson £780/370kg, £770/270kg, £680/240kg, £670/260kg, £650/190kg, £580/210kg, Kathleen McCloskey £760/270kg, Mervyn Black £750/290kg, £640/260kg, £640/280kg, £600/250kg and P Cartin £630/250kg.
Fat cows
Jonathan Wilson £2053.20/870kg, Seamus Bradley £1886.40/720kg, Robert Hopper £1691/950kg, Norman Dallas £1684.90/830kg, Oliver Bradley £1548.80/640kg, Tom McKenna £1488/620kg, Patrick Cassidy £1392.40/590kg, W McMaster £1365/750kg, Charles McNabb £1305.40/610kg, Declan McCracken £1280.30/590kg, W McMaster £1279.70/670kg, Alwyn Gillis £1267.20/660kg, Dessie Rafferty £1226.40/560kg, Richard Lyle £1209.50/590kg, Tom McKenna £1203.60/510kg, Oliver Bradley £1194.80/580kg, Norman Dallas £1176/600kg, C McNabb £1144/650kg, £1132.80/590kg, £1111.50/570kg and David Hutchinson £1133.60/520kg.