Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Bullocks selling to £2170 for 900kg
Exceptional prices last week on Friday with bullocks selling to £2170/900kg.
Heifers selling to £1580/700kg and fat cows to £2025/830kg.
Bullocks
Martin O’Neill £2170/900, £2100/900kg, £2000/740kg, £2000/840kg, £2000/840kg,£1920/830kg, £1820/770kg, Liam OKane £1980/720kg, £1970/730kg, £1920/720kg, £1830/710kg, £1790/720kg, £1740/700kg, Ivan Lawrence £1820/740kg, £1740/710kg, £1700/710kg, Alan Hutchinson £1680/700kg, £1660/650kg, £1630/660kg, £1620/680kg, £1550/600kg, £1530/640kg, £1510/620kg, £1490/600kg, £1470/640kg, JN Doris £1660/650kg, £1630/650kg, £1600/680kg, James McDevitte £1610/660kg, £1580/640kg, £1540/590kg, S Mullan £1470/580kg, Reginald Abernethy £1460/620kg, S Watterson £1460/640kg, S Mullan £1450/600kg, Seamus McAtamney £1450/500kg, £1440/550kg, Isobel Lees £1430/620kg, S Mullan £1400/540kg, £1400/560kg, Alan Hutchinsopn £1400/590kg, A F and N Glasgow £1390/600kg, John Lyle £1390/580kg, Annie McHugh £1390/680kg, John Adams £1380/640kg, S Mullan £1380/550kg, Alan and WJ Hutchinson £1370/550kg, S Watterson £1360/640kg, Philip Mawhinney £1360/540kg and Isobel Lees £1360/630kg.
Heifers
JN Doris £1580/700kg, Kyle McCammon £1500/620kg, £1500/570kg, £1500/570kg, £1480/590kg, £1460/610kg, £1450/550kg, £1440/560kg, £1400/570kg, £1320/560kg, S Mullan £1480/580kg, £1470/590kg, £1440/570kg, £1400/610kg, £1360/540kg, £1340/560kg, J and E O’Neill £1400/520kg, JN Doris £1300/580kg, £1280/600kg, £1190/570kg, Gortavoy Farms £1200/560kg, Ray Wilson £1140/440kg, £1070/430kg, £1030/430kg, £910/440kg, £820/390kg, Maurice Diamond £1120/500kg, £1000/510kg, £1000/480kg and J and E O’Neill £1100/480kg, £1090/450kg, £940/430kg.
Fat cows
P McGarrity £2025/830kg £1764/700kg N McGillion £1960/1040kg J Chivers £1890/900kg £1626/760kg £1588/760kg £1333/570kg S O’Neill £1756/720kg £1547/650kg T McVey £1688/630kg J Boyd £1630/640kg £1630/660kg £1570/650kg £1500/620kg £1390/580kg £1320/600kg £1314/620kg D Rafferty £1574/670kg P O’Boyle £1559/690kg £1423/630kg £1413/620kg £1404/590kg £1288/570kg P McGarvey £1480/740kg J Kelly £1404/650kg F Conway £1376/740kg £1372/700kg and S Duffy £1372/730kg.