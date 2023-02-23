Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Bullocks selling to £2330 for 770kg
A full yard of cattle last Friday with an exceptional trade.
Bullocks making £2330/770kg (302ppk), heifers £1990/750kg, weanlings £1470/390kg (376ppk) and fat cows £2107/980kg.
Bullocks
M O'Neill £2330/770kg £2260/870kg £2210/730kg £2180/760kg £2180/760kg £2160/790kg £2150/720kg £2130/730kg £2030/770kg £2000/760kg £1970/750kg £1890/660kg C Gormley £2000/740kg I Riddell £1990/670kg A McFarland £1660/630kg M Wilkinson £1640/550kg £1440/550kg £1420/500kg £1410/560kg £1400/530kg J Porter £1630/640kg £1590/620kg £1460/550kg £1350/560kg £1290/530kg £1050/440kg N Scott £1540/610kg £1530/610kg £1440/580kg £1370/550kg £1310/480kg W McKee £1490/540kg £1420/560kg £1400/510kg £1340/500kg M McErlean £1380/510kg £1250/480kg £1110/450kg T Bell £1310/540kg £1300/520kg £1230/520kg £1050/480kg D McClure £1260/530kg R Quinn £1210/410kg £1210/380kg £1190/360kg £1030/380kg £960/340kg and A McFarland £1160/500kg.
Heifers
C Gormley £1990/750kg R Walker £1740/590kg £1700/630kg R Pickering £1680/590kg £1660/610kg £1540/560kg £1400/520kg S McCrory £1650/570kg £1530/570kg £1520/550kg £1510/610kg £1500/640kg £1490/580kg £1480/620kg £1470/570kg £1430/550kg £1430/570kg £1410/520kg £1360/460kg I Riddle £1630/560kg A Turtle £1560/600kg £1440/630kg J Doris £1520/610kg £1500/600kg £1480/580kg £1420/500kg £1340/550kg R Walker £1480/600kg £1300/550kg M Wilkinson £1470/570kg D McClure £1420/580kg E Loughran £1390/530kg C Ballantine £1370/580kg £1330/550kg £1280/470kg W McKee £1350/540kg £1260/480kg and I Riddle £1340/520kg £1310/490kg.
Male weanlings
M McCrory £1470/390kg £1430/440kg £1380/370kg £1280/360kg £1140/400kg £1090/330kg J Doris £1400/450kg £1200/370kg £1070/400kg M McGlade £1280/500kg £1260/450kg J Muldoon £1210/430kg P McLaughlin £1150/430kg P Clarke £1120/440kg S Simpson £1070/410kg £990/400kg £960/390kg £950/360kg £860/330kg J Doris £1040/360kg £970/360kg B McKenna £1000/410kg I Allen £990/320kg S Glasgow £960/370kg £790/310kg J McGuigan £890/330kg £840/290kg £740/290kg J Evans £890/370kg P Miller £880/350kg £720/320kg and F McEldowney £710/330kg £640/270kg.
Female weanlings
I Allen £1200/410kg B McKenna £1140/420kg £1140/390kg £1100/450kg £1050/400kg £950/380kg £900/340kg J Muldoon £1030/440kg £900/330kg £800/300kg I Allen £820/350kg £750/320kg S Glasgow £810/320kg K Meenan £800/310kg £640/310kg B McKenna £770/310kg £730/300kg J McGuigan £740/300kg J Evans £710/320kg and P Clarke £700/300kg £600/250kg.
Fat cows
J Conville £2107/980kg J McCormack £2046/930kg £1642/730kg £1480/580kg £1337/640kg £1268/610kg £1200/470kg P McGarrity £1887/870kg £1793/760kg A Gillis £1870/720kg B McKenna £1856/790kg £1542/640kg £1465/640kg G McKenna £1833/780kg C Quinn £1814/860kg S Simpson £1780/860kg T Loughran £1761/680kg £1604/680kg N Dallas £1680/800kg £1550/760kg £1299/610kg P Lennon £1575/750kg M McGlade £1410/590kg and I Riddell £1309/550kg.