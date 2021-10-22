Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Bulls selling to £1948.80/1120kg
A flying trade of cattle at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1600/840kg.
Store heifers selling to £1480/630kg, store bulls selling to £1610/660kg, weanling males selling to £1180/470kg, weanling females selling to £1030/370kg, fat cows selling to £1449.90/810kg, fat bulls selling to £1948.80/1120kg and store bullocks selling to £1349/710kg
Store bullocks
S Lees £1600/840kg, £1460/680kg, J Hughes £1500/690kg, N McMullan £1490/580kg, J Rodgers £1490/720kg, £1460/700kg, £1450/740kg, £1440/710kg, £1420/750kg, J Hughes £1420/650kg, £1390/660kg, £1370/640kg, £1270/610kg, N McMullan £1420/570kg, £1400/580kg, E McCrory £1360/580kg, P O’Neill £1350/580kg, £1270/540kg, £1260/560kg, L O’Neill £1340/740kg, £1300/740kg, £1300/720kg, J Black £1330/540kg, £1320/590kg, £1280/610kg, £1250/540kg, £1240/550kg, £1230/500kg, P Mawhinney £1300/590kg, £1300/590kg, £1270/590kg, £1260/590kg and M Nicholas £1240/560kg.
Store heifers
W O’Brien £1480/630kg, £1340/550kg, £1300/540kg, £1280/550kg, £1250/580kg, £1180/520kg, J Lowe £1390/600kg, £1380/610kg, £1360/580kg, £1300/560kg, £1290/540kg, £1160/490kg, S Davidson £1300/480kg, £1270/460kg, J O’Hagan £1290/560kg, S Smyth £1290/620kg, £1220/600kg, £1210/560kg, £1180/540kg, £1170/510kg, £1170/510kg, P Lusby £1220/610kg, M Nicholas £1200/580kg, E McCrory £1200/500kg, £1190/560kg, £1160/520kg and P McGuigan £1200/550kg.
Store bulls
J Hughes £1610/660kg, P MaWhinney £1290/600kg, J Rodgers £1140/660kg and O Gillespie £990/460kg.
Weanling males
N McIlwaine £1180/470kg, £1150/460kg, £1110/410kg, £1100/430kg, £1080/420kg, £1070/430kg, £1050/410kg, £1030/390kg, M McCrory £1130/460kg, £1020/440kg, £920/400kg, S Smyth £1010/430kg, D O’Hagan £950/360kg, £690/260kg, S McClean £930/410kg, C McNabb £930/360kg, £910/360kg, £800/300kg, £740/270kg, M McKenna £790/410kg, £770/360kg, £760/410kg, £740/400kg, £690/320kg and K Gormley £770/360kg.
Weanling females
K Gormley £1030/370kg, N McIlwaine £970/450kg, £930/370kg, £770/360kg, C McNabb £800/350kg, £680/290kg, £650/360kg, P McCullagh £700/410kg and H O’Hagan £420/220kg, £400/190kg, £240/170kg.
Fat cows
O Bradley £1449.90/810kg, £1396.20/780kg, E Loughran £1389.60/720kg, £1339.20/720kg, M Quinn £1368/800kg, N Jordan £1349/710kg, £1297.20/690kg, £1139/670kg, £986.40/720kg, S Millar £1304/800kg, O Bell £1288.80/720kg, M McCrory £1275/750kg, K Watters £1271.40/780kg, P Coyle £1269.20/760kg, J Higgins £1205.25/820kg, O Wilson £1246/700kg, S O’Neil £1190/680kg, J Conlon £1130.40/720kg, W Ballantine £1044/720kg, L Canning £1041.90/690kg, P Lagan £1036.80/640kg, O Wilson £1033.60/680kg, £952/560kg, D O’Hagan £1033.20/630kg and P McKenna £990/750kg.
Fat bulls
M Armstrong £1948.80/1120kg, C McNabb £1215/900kg, £1061.10/810kg, P Devlin £1066.80/840kg and P McGurk £728/650kg.
Fat bullocks
S Smyth £1349/710kg and N Gibson £1060/540kg, £910/470kg.
Top prices for quality cattle at Draperstown with males selling to £970/340kg, females selling to £1080/390kg and bulls selling to £670/230kg.
Males
B Conway £970/340kg, £950/360kg, £850/300kg, £780/320kg, £740/290kg, G Lynch £940/410kg, M McNally £910/420kg, £850/360kg, £820/320kg, £760/310kg, H Johnston £910/400kg, £910/410kg, £890/360kg, £880/360kg, £820/310kg, C McGarvey £910/330kg, £800/300kg, £790/280kg, £770/270kg, M Loughran £900/340kg, £720/230kg, P Crossan £890/360kg, S O’Neill £880/370kg, B O’Neill £850/320kg, E Charles £840/320kg, G Lynch £810/280kg, £800/330kg, £790/330kg, £730/280kg, J Potter £790/250kg, £760/220kg, £700/370kg, B Quinn £790/310kg, F McErlean £790/300kg, £710/310kg, A Conway £780/350kg, £780/330kg, £760/360kg, £740/330kg, £720/290kg, £710/290kg, D Stewart £760/400kg, £710/360kg and S Stewart £750/370kg.
Females
B Conway £1080/390kg, £1010/350kg, £950/360kg, £830/430kg, £800/370kg, £790/380kg, £770/330kg, S Burke £980/410kg, £930/410kg, £930/390kg, £870/350kg, £870/380kg, C McGarvey £960/370kg, £850/300kg, £840/310kg, £770/310kg, £750/290kg, J Robinson £950/460kg, £950/420kg, £930/410kg, £900/390kg, J Potter £850/390kg, H Johnston £810/290kg, £800/360kg, £770/320kg, M McNally £800/330kg, £790/330kg, £750/300kg, G Lynch £800/380kg, £790/360kg, £740/290kg, £710/260kg, P McGurk £780/320kg, B O’Neill £780/320kg, A Conway £760/390kg, £720/400kg, S Stewart £750/340kg, £740/300kg, £710/340kg, B Small £730/260kg and S Stewart £730/290kg.
Bulls
W Lennox £670/230kg, £640/230kg, £630/210kg.