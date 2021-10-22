Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Bulls selling to £1948.80/1120kg

News you can trust since 1963

NI farmers must be cautious as fraudulent emails circulate

Charity auction in aid of Air Ambulance NI: Watch the moment a 1961 Fendt tractor sells for a whopping £30,000

Breeding sheep selling to £240 at Armoy

Have you received this email about your spend local voucher?

Top price of £1611 paid for heifer at Saintfield

IN PICTURES: Prizes galore at Co Antrim YFC annual dinner

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper are ‘Flying the Flag for British Agriculture’

Rostrevor farm with 44.65 acres and views of Carlingford Lough on the market for £845,000

Donkey 262: Watch this special message for Farming Life readers

B Conway £1080/390kg, £1010/350kg, £950/360kg, £830/430kg, £800/370kg, £790/380kg, £770/330kg, S Burke £980/410kg, £930/410kg, £930/390kg, £870/350kg, £870/380kg, C McGarvey £960/370kg, £850/300kg, £840/310kg, £770/310kg, £750/290kg, J Robinson £950/460kg, £950/420kg, £930/410kg, £900/390kg, J Potter £850/390kg, H Johnston £810/290kg, £800/360kg, £770/320kg, M McNally £800/330kg, £790/330kg, £750/300kg, G Lynch £800/380kg, £790/360kg, £740/290kg, £710/260kg, P McGurk £780/320kg, B O’Neill £780/320kg, A Conway £760/390kg, £720/400kg, S Stewart £750/340kg, £740/300kg, £710/340kg, B Small £730/260kg and S Stewart £730/290kg.

B Conway £970/340kg, £950/360kg, £850/300kg, £780/320kg, £740/290kg, G Lynch £940/410kg, M McNally £910/420kg, £850/360kg, £820/320kg, £760/310kg, H Johnston £910/400kg, £910/410kg, £890/360kg, £880/360kg, £820/310kg, C McGarvey £910/330kg, £800/300kg, £790/280kg, £770/270kg, M Loughran £900/340kg, £720/230kg, P Crossan £890/360kg, S O’Neill £880/370kg, B O’Neill £850/320kg, E Charles £840/320kg, G Lynch £810/280kg, £800/330kg, £790/330kg, £730/280kg, J Potter £790/250kg, £760/220kg, £700/370kg, B Quinn £790/310kg, F McErlean £790/300kg, £710/310kg, A Conway £780/350kg, £780/330kg, £760/360kg, £740/330kg, £720/290kg, £710/290kg, D Stewart £760/400kg, £710/360kg and S Stewart £750/370kg.

Top prices for quality cattle at Draperstown with males selling to £970/340kg, females selling to £1080/390kg and bulls selling to £670/230kg.

M Armstrong £1948.80/1120kg, C McNabb £1215/900kg, £1061.10/810kg, P Devlin £1066.80/840kg and P McGurk £728/650kg.

K Gormley £1030/370kg, N McIlwaine £970/450kg, £930/370kg, £770/360kg, C McNabb £800/350kg, £680/290kg, £650/360kg, P McCullagh £700/410kg and H O’Hagan £420/220kg, £400/190kg, £240/170kg.

N McIlwaine £1180/470kg, £1150/460kg, £1110/410kg, £1100/430kg, £1080/420kg, £1070/430kg, £1050/410kg, £1030/390kg, M McCrory £1130/460kg, £1020/440kg, £920/400kg, S Smyth £1010/430kg, D O’Hagan £950/360kg, £690/260kg, S McClean £930/410kg, C McNabb £930/360kg, £910/360kg, £800/300kg, £740/270kg, M McKenna £790/410kg, £770/360kg, £760/410kg, £740/400kg, £690/320kg and K Gormley £770/360kg.

Store heifers selling to £1480/630kg, store bulls selling to £1610/660kg, weanling males selling to £1180/470kg, weanling females selling to £1030/370kg, fat cows selling to £1449.90/810kg, fat bulls selling to £1948.80/1120kg and store bullocks selling to £1349/710kg