Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1640
Outstanding cattle on show at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1640/660kg.
Store heifers selling to £1240/540kg, store bulls selling to £1120/510kg, weanling males selling to £1080/350kg, weanling heifers selling to £870/410kg, weanling bulls selling to £820/340kg, fat cows selling to £1592/800kg, fat bulls selling to £1460/1000kg and fat bullocks selling to £1272.60/630kg.
Store bullocks
B Higgins £1640/660kg, £1520/660kg, £1500/660kg, £1500/620kg, £1480/660kg, £1480/640kg, £1450/630kg, £1450/580kg, £1440/590kg, £1410/570kg, N Higgins £1640/700kg, £1560/690kg, J Moore £1540/700kg, £1330/610kg, G Cheevers £1450/630kg, J O’Hagan £1440/750kg, £1420/640kg, £1400/600kg, £1400/670kg, £1400/590kg, £1400/650kg, £1360/600kg, £1360/620kg, Moore Bros £1410/610kg, £1370/600kg, M Wilkinson £1360/620kg, £1330/590kg, P Dillion £1340/670kg, R Pickering £1340/580kg and N Higgins £1330/640kg.
Store heifers
H Johnston £1240/540kg, O O’Hagan £1210/550kg, D O’Hagan £1140/510kg, P Dillion £1110/620kg, J Kerr £1100/480kg, £1010/470kg, G Devlin £1040/500kg, £1010/480kg, £920/440kg, S McKenna £1030/510kg, £1000/520kg, £980/500kg, £970/550kg, £950/540kg, F Devlin £1030/490kg, £880/450kg, £850/410kg, £830/420kg, £810/410kg, G Mooney £1010/450kg, £920/460kg, £880/490kg, £870/500kg, J Millar £970/410kg, £930/380kg, W Davis £960/550kg, J Kerr £900/520kg, D Allen £900/570kg and D McNabb £890/440kg, £800/470kg.
Store bulls
G Devlin £1120/510kg and S McLean £1040/490kg, £960/510kg.
Weanling males
N McIlwaine £1080/350kg, G Bell £1070/480kg, £960/450kg, £950/430kg, £930/390kg, M Thom £1000/450kg, £900/380kg, K McCloskey £980/470kg, £950/400kg, £780/320kg, A Johnston £890/370kg, S McNally £880/370kg, £730/290kg, £690/270kg, £680/250kg, £570/230kg, A Johnston £870/370kg, £790/390kg, C Warnock £600/270kg, J Browne £600/270kg and P McGurk £430/330kg.
Weanling heifers
G Bell £870/410kg, N McIlwaine £860/310kg, K McCloskey £660/290kg, J Neeson £640/290kg, G Park £600/370kg, £540/300kg, £500/280kg, S McNally £600/280kg, D O’Hagan £590/300kg, £580/290kg, M Thom £590/280kg, P McGurk £590/240kg, £530/200kg, H Bell £510/220kg, £500/210kg, £500/210kg, £470/150kg, £450/170kg, J Browne £500/210kg, £500/250kg, £450/200kg, E Conway £380/270kg and G Park £370/210kg.
Weanling bulls
J Neeson £820/340kg, £760/340kg and W Phillips £700/360kg,
Fat bulls
N Ellison £1460/1000kg, J McCorry £1264.80/930kg and G Park £457.50/610kg.
Fat bullocks
J Baird £1272.60/630kg
Fat cows
N McIlwaine £1592/800kg, G Convery £1463/770kg, P Brogan £1318.40/640kg, B McKenna £1274/700kg, £1203.20/640kg, A McElduff £1269.60/690kg, £902.80/610kg, C Feeny £1224/600kg, D McAllister £1207.50/690kg, J Millar £1199.90/710kg, S Bradley £1190/700kg, B Devlin £1160.70/730kg, F Quigley £1125.60/670kg, R Moore £1114.40/560kg, £1038.50/670kg, R Cahoon £1102.20/660kg, B Higgins £1077.30/570kg, £1023/660kg, S McNally £1072/670kg, £957.60/560kg, R Pickering £1062.60/690kg, D Glasgow £1018.40/760kg, £1008/720kg, £969/570kg, R Allen £1015/580kg, R George £945/630kg, N Donaghy £940.50/450kg, F Devlin £880/550kg, G Bell £874.50/550kg and D Allen £849.40/620kg.
£1073/580kg and M Glass £1255.80/690kg, £1231.20/720kg, £1228.20/690kg, £1066.40/620kg, £1036/560kg, £1035.40/620kg, £1026.90/630kg, £980/560kg, £891/550kg.