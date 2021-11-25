Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1640

Store heifers selling to £1240/540kg, store bulls selling to £1120/510kg, weanling males selling to £1080/350kg, weanling heifers selling to £870/410kg, weanling bulls selling to £820/340kg, fat cows selling to £1592/800kg, fat bulls selling to £1460/1000kg and fat bullocks selling to £1272.60/630kg.