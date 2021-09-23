Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1820

Store heifers selling to £1360/590kg, store bulls selling to £1220/540kg, weanling males selling to £1190/430kg, weanling females selling to £770/360kg, weanling bulls selling to £1050/520kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £2150, fat cows selling to £1539/810kg, fat bulls selling to £1346.80/910kg and fat bullocks selling to £1793.30/790kg.