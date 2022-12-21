Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Stores making £1540/670kg and fat cows £1878/770kg
A steady trade last Friday in Draperstown despite the weather conditions with stores making £1540/670kg and fat cows £1878/770kg
Bullocks
F McGirr £1540/670kg £1520/640kg £1340/540kg K Meenan £990/350kg £900/370kg £740/300kg H O'Hagan £900/300kg £720/250kg £700/260kg £700/250kg T Lagan £700/360kg £690/260kg and S Devine £690/270kg £600/270kg.
Heifers
M Campton £1200/460kg £1130/480kg £1100/450kg H Johnston £1200/510kg £1160/480kg £1110/440kg B O'Loughlin £1190/460kg £1100/450kg P Briggs £1060/450kg £990/420kg £920/400kg and H O'Hagan £790/240kg £770/270kg.
Fat cows
M Healy £1878/770kg J O'Neill £1706/790kg D Walls £1672/680kg £1509/770kg B O'Loughlin £1641/760kg F McGirr £1509/680kg £1435/700kg A McGuigan £1466/780kg J Ryan £1444/760kg J Millar £1393/670kg W Patterson £1339/720kg J Buchanan £1333/570kg £1181/530kg £1094/480kg K McIlwaine £1075/500kg and M Armstrong £1019/490kg.