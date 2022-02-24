Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Stores selling to £1810
Despite the cold weather in Draperstown this week, the heat in the ring was high, with stores topping £1810/770kg and weanlings £1110/400kg.
Bullocks
C Convery £1810/770kg, S Moore £1490/620kg £1490/610kg £1350/560kg £1320/600kg, JS Robinson £1260/600kg £1200/500kg £1190/540kg £1180/520kg £1160/550kg £1140/510kg £1090/500kg £1000/470kg £900/430kg and D Duncan £1110/510kg.
Heifers
D Rutledge £1390/620kg £1350/590kg £1110/500kg, R and D Milne £1190/610kg £1170/550kg £1020/500kg and Nigel Espie £1090/430kg £1090/500kg.
Weanling males
S Bradley £1110/400kg £1080/400kg £1030/360kg £990/380kg £980/380kg £900/350kg £790/310kg £770/310kg, I Hall £1090/410kg £920/360kg, H Cunningham £1000/360kg £960/340kg £940/350kg £870/340kg £770/360kg and H Hall £1000/370kg £860/310kg £840/300kg £760/300kg.
Weanling females
R McPhillimy £870/320kg £710/350kg £620/230kg £570/260kg, I Hall £860/330kg and D Rutledge £750/310kg £680/290kg £560/220kg.
Fat cows
J Duffy £1380.40/680kg, C Convery £1379.40/660kg, D McClure £1320/660kg, C Feeney £1258.40/520kg, D O’Hagan £1209.60/630kg, Nigel Espie £1202.80/620kg, Ivan Hall £1017.50/550kg and R and D Milne £1012/460kg.