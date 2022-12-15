Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Stores selling to £1840 and weanlings to £1270
A great show for the month of December with stores making £1840/790kg and weanlings making £1270/500kg and topping 291ppk (£1020/350kg).
Bullocks
J Rodgers £1840/790kg £1650/720kg £1460/650kg S McShane £1630/660kg £1540/620kg £1490/590kg J McVey £1480/630kg D Donnelly £1470/560kg I McCullagh £1460/630kg £1420/580kg £1050/460kg J Wasson £1400/560kg £1360/550kg £1350/590kg £1330/580kg £1260/550kg £1230/500kg £1180/530kg £1100/440kg J Rodgers £1380/610kg T O'Connor £1300/550kg C Miller £1070/420kg £1070/460kg £870/420kg £800/390kg and W Davis £1050/480kg.
Heifers
D Donnelly £1390/550kg £1260/510kg J McVey £1390/610kg W Davis £1280/600kg £1240/550kg F Foster £1250/580kg £1230/550kg £1190/510kg £1170/510kg £1120/490kg £1080/470kg A Coll £840/430kg £830/440kg £800/430kg and I McCullagh £800/390kg £790/380kg £770/360kg £700/330kg.
Weanlings
D Ryan £1270/500kg £1000/380kg, £1000/420kg £990/370kg £950/410kg £910/420kg £820/350kg £790/350kg A McGuigan £1220/460kg £1060/390kg £1060/470kg £970/390kg £960/410kg £940/380kg I McAleece £1040/400kg £1020/350kg £960/340kg C McGuigan £1000/450kg J canavan £810/320kg D Beattie £740/330kg £710/320kg £700/310kg £690/290kg and K Hopper £730/320kg £690/280kg £680/290kg.
Fat cows
E Baxter £1910/990kg D McAdoo £1840/750kg £1710/720kg £1470/580kg J Chivers £1734/830kg Gorthill Farm £1687/740kg £1648/800kg £1502/680kg A Shaw £1685/860kg £1568/830kg A Bowden £1572/790kg I McAleece £1534/650kg £1472/640kg S Jackson £1492/750kg £1339/720kg R Henderson £1400/530kg M McCrory £1305/680kg and R Bowden £1278/630kg £1240/660kg.