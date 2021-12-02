Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows and calves selling to £1900

Store heifers selling to £1290/650kg, weanling males selling to £1050/430kg, weanling heifer selling to £970/390kg, weanling bulls selling to £770/310kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1900, fat cows selling to £1496/880kg, fat bulls selling to £1364/880kg and fat bullocks selling to £1427.10/670kg.