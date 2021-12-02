Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows and calves selling to £1900
First class trade of cattle at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1500/650kg.
Store heifers selling to £1290/650kg, weanling males selling to £1050/430kg, weanling heifer selling to £970/390kg, weanling bulls selling to £770/310kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1900, fat cows selling to £1496/880kg, fat bulls selling to £1364/880kg and fat bullocks selling to £1427.10/670kg.
Store bullocks
J Hughes £1500/650kg, £1400/610kg, £1360/640kg, Moore Bros £1400/690kg, £1330/610kg, £1190/560kg, M Smith £1340/540kg, £1310/540kg, £1030/480kg, J McKenna £1320/590kg, £1100/460kg, £1090/470kg, £1060/450kg, J McStavick £1170/530kg, £1100/510kg, £1100/470kg, S Robinson £1070/500kg, £1060/470kg, V McKenna £1050/460kg and R Smith £900/460kg, £890/480kg.
Store heifers
D McMaster £1290/650kg, M Marshall £1220/660kg, D Quinn £1220/560kg, K Madden £1210/550kg, £1200/530kg, £1010/490kg, J Canning £1100/560kg, S Robinson £1050/490kg, £900/440kg, M Smith £950/410kg and J McStravick £930/440kg.
Weanling males
I McAleece £1050/430kg, I Allen £1000/370kg, £990/370kg, £900/360kg, A Ferguson £990/370kg, £950/370kg, £920/360kg, £910/430kg, £900/350kg, £790/380kg, £790/310kg, £770/280kg, B O’Neill £980/360kg, £920/330kg, £900/330kg, £890/330kg, J Leadon £970/400kg, £940/380kg, £810/300kg, £740/300kg, £710/300kg, D McAleece £890/380kg, £710/290kg, K McCloskey £780/320kg, £780/380kg, A Irwin £650/370kg,£470/300kg, £460/280kg and G Jackson £600/290kg.
Weanling heifers
I McAleece £970/390kg, £880/360k, D McIlwaine £890/330kg, £890/370kg, £880/370kg, £820/320kg, I Allen £860/390kg, £800/380kg, J Wilson £850/340kg, £790/320kg, £780/330kg, £770/320kg, £740/300kg, £730/350kg, J Leadon £790/350kg, £670/270kg, M Smith £780/300kg, D McAleece £730/300kg, £500/230kg, £500/260kg, A Irwin £630/370kg, £600/400kg, £440/300kg, R Overend £600/240kg, £550/210kg, £500/200kg, G Jackson £580/330kg, £560/370kg and S Donaghue £500/260kg, £500/260kg.
Weanling bulls
A Ferguson £770/310kg.
Suckler cows and calves
T Carson £1900, N Scott £1240, £1160, £1060, £980, £940 and J McKenna £940, £870kg.
Fat cows
W McGurk £1496/880kg, O Bell £1482/760kg, £1346.40/660kg, R Smith £1451.60/760kg, £1209.50/590kg, £1098.80/670kg, £1090.40/580kg, £946.20/570kg, £945.30/690kg, £897/690kg, W McGurk £1410.40/820kg, £1304/800kg, £1087.50/750kg, M Marshall £1383.20/760kg, A Ferguson £1317.90/690kg, £1268.50/590kg, B O’Neill £1139.20/640kg, P McGarvey £1029/700kg, C McCloskey £1020.50/650kg, G Quinn £1011.70/670kg, E McCrory £1008/700kg, D Quinn £1006.40/680kg, J McSparron £1005/750kg, £834.40/560kg, K Barnes £966/600kg, A Walls £938.40/690kg, G Quinn £923/650kg, A Harkness £920.40/780kg, C McCloskey £823.60/580kg and R Kennedy £818.40/620kg.
Fat bulls
D Johnston £1364/880kg, J McSparron £1206/900kg, J Ross £885.80/430kg and A Irwin £672/480kg.
Fat bullocks
M Allen £1427.10/670kg, J Ross £1270.20/580kg, £1085/500kg, R Savage £820/500kg and K Madden £658/470kg.