Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows and calves selling to £2000

Store heifers selling to £1410/660kg, store bulls selling to £800/450kg, weanling males selling to £1130/390kg, weanling heifers selling to £1060/370kg, suckler cows selling to £1760, suckler cows and calves selling to £2000, fat cows selling to £1673.20/890kg, fat bulls selling to £1410/940kg and fat bullocks selling to £1562.20/730kg.