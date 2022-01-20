Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows selling to £1690

Top prices in all sections this week.

Bullocks sold to £1670/750kg, heifers sold to £1600/700kg, weanlings sold to up to £1340, suckler cows sold to £1690 and fat cows sold to £1559.40/490kg

Bullocks

C Convery £1670/750kg, Hugh Nugent £1640/700kg, £1600/700kg, £1520/660kg, £1480/610kg, £1460/630kg, £1440/630kg, £1430/620kg, £1380/630kg, £1380/620kg, £1360/630kg, £1350/590kg, £1350/560kg, £1340/600kg, £1320/590kg, £1300/650kg, £1280/560kg, Samuel Lees £1600/780kg, John Rodgers £1580/730kg, PJ and M O’Neill £1520/690kg, £1460/610kg, £1440/620kg, £1420/650kg, £1330/610kg, Robert Miller £1460/650kg, £1440/620kg, £1400/590kg, £1390/580kg, £1360/620kg, £1290/580kg, Samuel Lees £1390/660kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £1330/610kg, C Convery £1320/690kg, £1280/580kg, Hugh Nugent £1280/560kg, James McStravick £1250/560kg, £1220/550kg, Kevin Kelly £1250/560kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £1200/550kg, £1180/560kg, £1170/540kg, G and K Thom £1200/570kg,£1130/540kg, Robert Miller £1180/550kg, £1150/530kg and Gerard Mooney £1170/530kg.

Heifers

Hugh Nugent £1600/700kg, Allan Speer £1490/620kg, £1470/660kg, £1440/600kg, £1430/630kg, £1400/590kg, £1380/590kg, £1380/580kg, Hugh Nugent £1470/640kg, £1460/600kg, £1420/650kg, £1400/640kg, £1370/kg, £1360/620kg, Eugene Kelly £1440/620kg, R and S Black £1420/590kg, £1410/600kg, £1340/540kg, Kevin Kelly £1390/590kg, £1370/580kg, Eugene Kelly £1360/570kg, Caroline Ballantine £1340/580kg, Hugh Neugent £1330/570kg, £1320/580kg, Allen Speer £1320/540kg, £1300/530kg, £1290/550kg, G and K Thom £1290/610kg, C Ballantine £1270/550kg Eugene Kelly £1270/530kg, £1260/540kg, Hugh Nugent £1270/550kg, £1270/580kg, £1270/570kg, O Girvan £1250/610kg, John Rodgers £1240/800kg, R and S Black £1240/560kg, Allan Speer £1230/580kg, E Kelly £1200/540kg, M Wilkinson £1190/490kg, £1160/550kg, C Ballantine £1180/550kg, G and T Thom £1170/490kg, David Cairns £1150/500kg and Noel Doherty £1150/490kg.

Weanlings male

Rachel Boggs £1340/590kg, K Quinn £1320/380kg, £1270/390kg, £1100/380kg, £1080/330kg, £1040/400kg, Pat Conlon £1080/470kg, Kathleen Mackle £1050/470kg, £1040/450kg, Rachel Boggs £1000/530kg, Patrick McGarvey £980/350kg, £860/320kg, £850/320kg, £840/320kg, £780/290kg, £770/310kg, Ian McAleese £940/360kg, Gerard McNamee £930/390kg, T Morrison £930/340kg, £810/300kg, £790/280kg, E and L Armstrong £860/380kg, Ian McAleece £840/330kg, Gerard McNamee £800/360kg, £770/320kg, Ronald Rea £740/320kg, £720/270kg, £670/330kg, £670/330kg and E and L Armstrong £740/300kg.

Weanlings female

Kathleen Mackle £1000/480kg, T Morrison £1000/380kg, Ian McAleece £990/380kg, Neville Allen £980/380kg, £860/380kg, Patrick McGarvey £850/310kg, £840/330kg, £800/320kg, £740/290kg, £700/310kg, £650/290kg, Matthew Tracey £830/36kg, E and L Armstrong £790/350kg, Ian McAleece £790/370kg, Ronald Rea £700/330kg, £640/330kg, Matthew Tracey £690/290kg and David Cairns £640/300kg.

Suckler cows

Clive McGarvey £1690, Peter McGuckin £1250 and Mark McGuigan £1150, £1140, £1090, £1060.

Fat cows