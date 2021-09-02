Draperstown (Beattie’s) Mart: Bullocks selling to £1860
An exceptional trade in all sections with bullocks selling to £1860/740kg.
Heifers £1680/810kg, weanlings up to £1000, suckler cows £1460 and fat cows £1490.40/810kg.
Store bullocks
P MaWhinney £1860/740kg, £1770/720kg, £1750/720kg, £1710/720kg, J O’Hagan £1700/790kg, £1650/750kg, R Hopper £1560/740kg, J Rodgers £1490/740kg, S Ferguson £1490/590kg, £1350/660kg, £1310/560kg, £1240/610kg, £1230/570kg, D Duncan £1430/700kg, £1280/610kg, £1230/620kg, £1200/580kg, S McDevitt £1400/510kg, £1270/490kg, £1220/480kg, J McDevitt £1380/570kg, £1240/540kg, £1200/490kg, F Hughes £1360/520kg, £1280/500kg, £1240/510kg, £1240/510kg, £1230/480kg, £1220/530kg, £1200/470kg, V McKenna £1270/580kg and M Hughes £1200/550kg.
Store heifers
J Martin £1680/810kg, £1640/730kg, £1600/710kg, £1530/680kg, £1480/700kg, £1410/630kg, £1360/670kg, £1340/590kg, £1320/650kg, £1300/610kg, £1260/610kg, £1130/540kg, J O’Hagan £1660/780kg, J Doyle £1510/640kg, £1460/680kg, £1410/630kg, R Mowbray £1500/610kg, £1350/570kg, Scott and Ewing Ltd £1380/630kg, £1320/620kg, £1310/570kg, £1130/540kg, R Hopper £1270/620kg, £1120/580kg, S McDevitt £1260/520kg, £1220/480kg, £1200/460kg, £1150/450kg, £1130/470kg, J Logue £1240/500kg, £1120/540kg, J Hassan £1230/510kg, V McKenna £1200/560kg, £1190/530kg and V Creighton £1180/580kg.
Store bulls
F Hughes £1220/530kg, £1220/470kg and T Bell £840/440kg, £830/450kg.
Weanling males
S Bradley £1000/390kg, £930/380kg, £900/400kg, £850/310kg, £840/310kg, £800/320kg, £780/300kg, £760/370kg, M Quinn £890/390kg, £830/390kg, J McCloskey £840/330kg, £570/300kg, E Lagan £840/370kg, C Beattie £770/340kg, £670/350kg, £650/350kg, £640/300kg, £610/270kg, £590/320kg, £560/340kg, J Coyle £530/230kg, £430/180kg, £390/180kg, £380/170kg, £360/170kg and J Glass £520/230kg.
Weanling heifers
S Bradley £870/360kg, £860/330kg, £850/310kg, £820/380kg, £780/340kg, £770/330kg, £740/310kg, £730/340kg, A Bradley £820/350kg, £790/370kg, G O’Neill £780/450kg, £760/460kg, £710/400kg, £700/440kg, H Savage £700/370kg, C Beattie £670/350kg, J Glass £580/330kg and J Coyle £360/170kg, £360/190kg, £350/170kg.
Sucklers cows and calves
D Cairns £1460, £1090 and F McVey £1240, £1200, £1170.
Fat cows
J McCloskey £1490.40/810kg, R McLaughlin £1435/700kg, A Bonnar £1405.80/660kg, S O’Neill £1397.80/580kg, £1386/660kg, E Wiley £1221.20/710kg, £1115.10/630kg, £1025.10/670kg, C Slane £1207/710kg, £1197/700kg, O Bradley £1157.70/510kg, £1154.20/580kg, C McNabb £1001.70/630kg, T Nelson £997.10/590kg and C McNabb £976.50.