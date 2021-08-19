Draperstown (Beattie’s) Mart: Bulls selling to £1706.60
Top prices this week at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1600/780kg and store heifers selling to £1500/590kg.
Store bulls selling to £1140/460kg, weanling males selling to £830/360kg, weanling heifers selling to £850/430kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1820, fat cows selling to £1493.80/770kg, fat bulls selling to £1706.60/1060kg and fat bullocks selling to £1573/760kg.
Store bullocks
H Henry £1600/780kg, £1580/780kg, £1530/760kg, £1390/680kg, £1380/590kg, R Allen £1560/680kg, £1530/580kg, £1500/650kg, £1480/640kg, £1450/600kg, £1430/630kg, £1430/600kg, £1410/640kg, £1400/600kg, £1380/620kg, £1360/590kg, T Cairns £1530/660kg, £1500/600kg, £1490/620kg, £1470/650kg, £1420/580kg, £1410/590kg, £1410/550kg, B Higgins £1520/720kg, £1420/630kg, £1380/720kg, £1370/590kg, B O’Kane £1520/650kg, £1420/600kg, £1410/600kg, £1350/600kg, J Dorris £1450/740kg, F Hughes £1370/630kg, £1370/660kg and D Rafferty £1360/640kg.
Store heifers
I Bruce £1500/590kg, £1250/520kg, £1200/520kg, £1170/480kg, F Cushenan £1440/600kg, £1420/600kg, £1340/550kg, £1300/560kg, £1260/540kg, £1250/550kg, £1190/570kg, £1170/510kg, £1140/500kg, £1140/540kg, £1110/480kg, £1080/450kg, D Rafferty £1380/640kg, £1370/620kg, £1340/600kg, £1320/590kg, £1270/580kg, £1170/590kg, £1130/550kg, J Dorris £1310/530kg, I Smyth £1270/500kg, £1130/490kg, £1120/510kg, J Hassan £1260/530kg, £1070/470kg, A Hempton £1230/530kg, A Walls £1110/480kg, £1060/500kg, J Glenn £1110/490kg, £1000/460kg and D Wright £1090/480kg.
Store bulls
W McCrory £1140/460kg, £1030/450kg.
Weanling males
T Dobson £830/360kg.
Weanling heifers
K Morris £850/430kg, £800/460kg, £790/400kg, £710/420kg, £700/350kg.
Suckler cows and calves
O Devlin £1820, £1600, N Donaghy £1280, £1260, £1180 and J Kelly £1000.
Fat cows
L Marron £1493.80/770kg, £1144.80/540kg, A Ferguson £1462.50/750kg, B Higgins £1414.40/680kg, £1304.10/690kg, £1224/600kg, S McGurk £1380.20/670kg, £1363.20/710kg, £1227.20/520kg, £1042.20/540kg, M McCormack £1379/700kg, £1343/790kg, £1321.30/730kg, K Woods £1349/710kg, £1306.70/730kg, £1160/580kg, J Dorris £1335.60/630kg, £1171.50/710kg, I Bruce £1316/700kg, £1274/700kg, A Turtle £1271/820kg, N Gibson £1165.80/670kg, J McKenna £1107.40/490kg, J Murphy £1098.80/670kg, T Nelson £1056/550kg, C Walls £1053/780kg, £1050.80/710kg, J McDowell £1039.50/630kg and W McKelvey £995.40/630kg.
Fat bulls
C McGarvey £1706.60/1060kg, J Taylor £1600.50/970kg, D Walls £1554.30/990kg, J McNamee £1418.10/870kg and D Rafferty £1146.60/780kg.
Fat bullocks
D Rafferty £1573/760kg, M McCormack £1302.60/780kg, N Gibson £1290/560kg, £1140/530kg, £960/470kg, A Bonnar £1270.90/710kg, £1140/600kg, J McGurk £1091.80/530kg, J Murphy £1065.90/510kg, K Mitchell £1003.40/580kg, A Turtle £856.80/560kg and J McNamee £680/400kg.