Draperstown (Beattie’s) Mart: Cows and calves selling to £1760

Store heifers selling to £1510/590kg, store bulls selling to £1270/450kg, weanling males selling to £1270/490kg, weanling heifers selling to £510/260kg, weanling bulls selling to £510/210kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1760, fat cows selling to £1687.80/870kg and fat bulls selling to £1159.20/560kg.