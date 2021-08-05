Draperstown (Beattie’s) Mart: Cows and calves selling to £1760
There was a fantastic show of cattle at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1650/660kg.
Store heifers selling to £1510/590kg, store bulls selling to £1270/450kg, weanling males selling to £1270/490kg, weanling heifers selling to £510/260kg, weanling bulls selling to £510/210kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1760, fat cows selling to £1687.80/870kg and fat bulls selling to £1159.20/560kg.
Store bullocks
R Kennedy £1650/660kg, £1610/640kg, £1600/670kg, £1550/640kg, £1540/670kg, £1540/620kg, £1500/630kg, R Henderson £1490/640kg, G Blair £1490/640kg, £1380/610kg, £1370/500kg, £1360/530kg, £1320/510kg, £1280/510kg, £1270/500kg, £1250/480kg, £1250/520kg, £1240/510kg, £1190/480kg, £1190/540kg, £1180/490kg, £1170/490kg, M O’Hagan £1400/520kg, £1370/570kg, £1300/570kg, £1300/530kg, £1220/600kg, C McBride £1220/560kg, £1190/510kg and M Barry £1190/510kg.
Store heifers
C McCusker £1510/590kg, £1460/540kg, £1360/570kg, £1350/530kg, £1320/540kg, £1320/580kg, £1310/500kg, £1310/540kg, £1300/510kg, £1280/500kg, £1280/530kg, £1260/500kg, £1240/530kg, £1240/500kg, £1240/510kg, £1230/490kg, £1220/510kg, £1220/500kg, £1220/500kg, £1200/490kg, £1200/490kg, £1190/450kg, £1190/490kg, £1180/540kg, S Robinson £1360/600kg, £1320/560kg, £1230/550kg, R Bowden £1290/560kg and T Boyd £1150/550kg, £1140/570kg.
Store bulls
G Blair £1270/450kg and J Gourley £950/530kg.
Weanling males
M O’Hagan £1270/490kg, £1180/510kg, £1150/460kg, £1080/440kg, £1080/460kg, £940/380kg, W Graham £1260/560kg, £1230/ 540kg, £1190/530kg, £1180/520kg, £1160/540kg, £1100/520kg, £1060/460kg, £1050/520kg, £1010/500kg, £990/450kg, £850/390kg, £840/450kg, J Leitch £500/270kg, £500/270kg, £500/270kg, £500/270kg, and L Clarke £480/210kg, £410/180kg, £400/160kg, £400/150kg, £370/130kg.
Weanling heifer
R Savage £510/260kg and L Clarke £410/180kg, £400/170kg, £400/180kg, £390/170kg, £390/170kg, £380/140kg, £360/150kg, £300/110kg.
Weanling bull
L Clarke £510/210kg.
Suckler cows and calves
E Connor £1760, N Daly £1720, Gortavoy Farms £1500, P McNally £1460, £1420 and J Boyd £1440, £1200, £1180.
Fat cows
S McVey £1687.80/870kg, H Cunningham £1620/720kg, £1122/660kg, £1068.80/640kg, £896/640kg, K McDermott £1548/860kg, E Loughran £1382.40/720kg, P Monaghan £1320/750kg, £1116.90/730kg, R Bowden £1226.40/730kg, £1173.60/720kg, £792/550kg, N Dallas £1137.60/720kg, £1014.30/690kg, £734.40/540kg, E O’Hagan £1134/600kg, £961.70/590kg, £854.40/480kg, S Robinson £1066.40/620kg, T Eastwood £1047.20/770kg, £994/710kg, J Boyd £1045.20/670kg, S McGurk £993.60/690kg, K Madden £938.40/510kg, £846/470kg, R Boone £908.90/610kg, £835.20/580kg, D Clarke £784/700kg, K McIlwaine £774.40/640kg and T Savage £720/500kg.
Fat bulls
J Boyd £1159.20/560kg, £1155/550kg, £1194/600kg, £1081.20/530kg, £1081.20/530kg, £1060.80/480kg, £1040.40/510kg, R Allen £1143/900kg, R Henderson £1680/780kg, D Speir £1505.20/710kg, £1243.20/560kg, £1203.30/630kg, J Baird £1400/700kg, £1346.40/680kg, M O’Kane £1120/560kg, £940/560kg, £880/470kg, R Boone £850.70/470kg, J Conway £850/460kg, £810/450kg, £810/460kg, £750/360kg, £730/390kg, £710/370kg, £700/370kg, £690/340kg, £690/360kg, N Davidson £826.20/510kg, M and P Conway £800/350kg, £740/400kg, £740/390kg, £670/420kg and R Savage £675/450kg.